Harrisburg businesses suffered property damage as a result of the weekend shooting, according to police.

A shooting in Harrisburg early Sunday morning resulted in property damage.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the first block of North 4th Street around 3:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Numerous spent shell casings and property damage were discovered at the scene, but no gunshot victims were reported, according to police.

According to Kyle Gautsch, the bullet damage was to private businesses and vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900 or leave a tip on the Crimewatch website.

