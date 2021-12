Harrisburg cops are looking into a fatal shooting.

Police in Harrisburg are seeking the public’s assistance in solving a post-Christmas homicide.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

On Sunday, officers arrived in the 500 block of Emerald Street and discovered a man who had been shot.

At the scene, the man was declared dead.

The murder is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 717-558-6900.