Harrisburg is in for a chilly Sunday, with snow falling in other parts of Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg is in for a chilly Sunday, with snow in other parts of Pennsylvania.

You should bring your coat with you when you go outside today.

Sunday will be chilly in Harrisburg, but unlike our neighbors to the north and west, there will be no snow.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a 30% chance of light rain between 5 p.m. and midnight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A high of 46 and a low of 35 are forecasted.

Altoona, to our west, will get less than an inch of snow, but Johnstown and Somerset will get 2 to 3 inches.

In the north, State College will get less than an inch of snow, while Ridgway and Bradford will get 2 to 3 inches of light snow.

A high of 47 degrees and a low of 32 degrees will greet the start of the workweek on Monday.

With a high of 49 and a low of 38 degrees, Tuesday should be mostly sunny.

Things will warm up a little on Wednesday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 63 and a low around 46 degrees.

With a high of 59 and a low of 35, Thursday will be partly sunny.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 49 and a low of 30 degrees.

On Saturday, the weather will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees.

