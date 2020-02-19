Harry and Meghan´s use of Sussex Royal brand `being…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s use of the label “Sussex Royal” is being reviewed following their decision to step down from official duties.

Talks involving the Queen and senior officials are ongoing about the couple’s use of the brand as they prepare to start their new life outside royal duties, the Daily Mail reported.

Harry and Meghan’s popular Instagram account uses the name Sussex Royal, as does a website set up by the couple after their decision to quit the monarchy in favour of financial freedom.

A royal source said the future use of the term by Harry and Meghan “needed to be reviewed” and that discussions were ongoing.

“As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘royal’, in this context, needed to be reviewed,” the source said.

“As part of the process to transition the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter, planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non profit organisation.”

The Sussexes are living in Canada with their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor as they prepare to drop their HRH styles and quit the monarchy.

Buckingham Palace said their new life away from royal duties would begin in the spring of this year.

Harry and Meghan first used the Sussex Royal name when they created their own household, following a split from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Kensington Palace.