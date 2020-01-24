Harry `flies back to Canada´ as William continues royal…

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly left for Canada to be reunited with his wife and son as his brother the Duke of Cambridge continues with a busy schedule of royal duties.

Harry left the UK after meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson and world leaders at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, which is likely to be one of his few remaining official engagements before the Sussexes take their “leap of faith” and leave the monarchy in the spring.

The duke gave an emotional speech on Sunday night, saying he had “no other option” but to give up his official royal duties and forge a new life in Canada, where wife Meghan and son Archie are setting up home.

The Sun newspaper’s front page on Tuesday featured a picture of Meghan and Archie out for a walk on a woodland trail on Vancouver Island.

Pictures inside the paper also showed the duchess walking with a beagle and a black Labrador.

Johnny Hornby, chairman of Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Harry and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso, said the duke had indicated the solution was not something he “ideally” wanted.

Asked if it mattered to the Africa-based charity, which supports youngsters living with HIV, if Harry was royal or had a title, Mr Hornby told Radio 4’s Today programme: “No, I don’t think it matters at all.

“I think he has a kind of unique ability and an aura around him when he’s with children, when he’s with any gathering, I think his passion comes over.

“We don’t need from Sentebale’s perspective his title, we just need his time and his passion and he’s committed to give us that.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge told African leaders on Monday about their aspiration to tour the continent which holds “a very special place” in William’s heart.

In a speech during a Buckingham Palace reception for delegates attending the UK-Africa Investment Summit, William movingly described how it was the place he visited after the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and where he proposed to his wife.

On Tuesday William will attend a meeting of the United for Wildlife Taskforce at St James’s Palace. The duke, who is president of United for Wildlife, will make a speech during the session.

William is also due to hold audiences as part of the UK-Africa Investment Summit at St James’s Palace and Buckingham Palace.

At a private event for Sentebale on Sunday night in London, Harry spoke about leaving royal duties behind in a bid for a “more peaceful life” for his family.

Harry and Meghan had wanted to remain as working royals, although not prominent members, and drop their public funding so they could become financially independent – a dual role many commentators said was fraught with problems.

Critics have accused the couple of turning their backs on the monarchy to enjoy the freedom of being able to take on commercial ventures.

In the Sentebale speech, Harry told invited guests: “What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”