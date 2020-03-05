Harry Kane tipped to leave Tottenham and replace Luis Suarez at Barcelona

Tottenham star Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from north London, with La Liga giants Barcelona mooted as a potential destination

Harry Kane has been told to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer and join Barcelona instead because it will benefit him from both a football and commercial perspective.

Reports have emerged over the past week claiming that the England captain is contemplating swapping Tottenham for Manchester United at the end of the season.

However, pundit Alejandro Moreno believes Kane would be best served joining Barcelona instead to replace the ageing Luis Suarez.

“I’m just going to tell you from the perspective on the outside looking in,” Moreno said on ESPN FC. “Not [from a]Spurs fan, not a hardcore Spurs guy who wants Harry Kane to stay there for life, I’m just thinking about I’m seeing who this player is and who this player can be in a different setting.

“And I’m saying it would be best for Harry Kane to fully maximise his potential as a player, to fully maximise his potential not only on the field but his presence worldwide to go elsewhere. That’s all I’m saying.

“Now, does that mean he is leaving Spurs? Probably not because it’s a guy that seems to be very comfortable there and very cosy and cuddly.

“That’s fine, and a player who’s comfortable and cosy and cuddly usually delivers out on the field because there is a joy and happiness that comes with that.

“I’m just merely suggesting that there could be offers out for them and teams that could put his profile at a different level.

“Well there’s a few [clubs that would suit Kane]but I would say who is a club that is right now struggling to find a centre-forward in a central position where maybe Luis Suarez is no longer the player he used to be.

“I’m thinking is this the sort of club that suits the needs of Harry Kane?

“Well it’s a guy that’s certainly going to be a presence inside that 18-yard box and you have everything else going on outside him, and then this guy can finish the chances. I’m just saying.”