Harry Styles UK Love on Tour stadium shows 2022: Tickets, pre-sale, dates, and venues

Harry Styles’ UK Love on Tour stadium shows in 2022: Tickets, pre-sale, dates, and locations

In addition to his rescheduled ‘Love On Tour’ dates, Harry Styles will perform four stadium shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Later this year, Harry Styles will resume his rescheduled world tour, which will begin with a series of stadium shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“Love On Tour” will resume in June after a successful run of 42 shows in the United States, with the European leg lasting until the end of July.

The former One Direction member then takes a break until November, when he embarks on a tour of South America.

“I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe, and South America,” Styles said in a Twitter post on Wednesday 19 January, announcing the shows.

“On Friday, January 28th, the general public can purchase tickets.

For more information about your show and its protocols, go to the venue’s website.

I’m really looking forward to meeting you.

Thank you very much; I adore you.

‘H’

While the majority of the tour was scheduled to begin in 2020 before being postponed due to the Covid pandemic, the shows in the UK and Ireland are part of a new set of dates:

Mitski, a singer-songwriter, will open the three UK shows, while Arlo Parks will join Styles in Dublin.

After that, here are the remaining European dates:

After a four-month hiatus, the final leg of the tour in South America will begin in November:

Styles has been named one of three headliners for the Coachella festival in April 2022, in addition to his own tour.

All previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled performances will be honored.

According to Styles’ tweet, general sale for the new UK and Ireland shows will begin at 9.00 a.m. on Friday, January 28.

Live Nation has tickets for all of the UK shows here, and Ticketmaster has tickets for those dates as well as the Dublin show here.

A variety of pre-sale options are also available, ranging from a previous ticket holder pre-sale that begins on Monday, January 24th, to the Live Nation offer that begins one day before general release.

