Harvey Evans, a legendary Broadway actor, has died at the age of 80.

NEW YORK — Harvey Evans, an actor, singer, and dancer who was known for landing roles in the original Broadway productions of “West Side Story,” “Follies,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Gypsy,” has died.

Lawrence Leritz, a friend and Broadway actor, dancer, singer, producer, and director, said Evans died Christmas Eve at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey.

“The Broadway community held him in high regard.

He was sweet, caring, and funny, and he always had a smile on his face.

“I don’t think I’ve ever gone a day without being hugged by this kind man,” Leritz said.

On Twitter, Harvey Fierstein paid tribute, writing, “We lost a great one.”

Paul Rudnick, a playwright and author, wrote, “He’s why we love musicals.”

“The dearest most talented being one could ever have the privilege of knowing,” Bernadette Peters added.

Evans was rarely cast in leading roles on Broadway, but he found a home in classic shows.

He played Barnaby in “Hello, Dolly!” opposite Carol Channing, then Betty Grable, and then Eve Arden, and starred opposite Angela Lansbury in “Anyone Can Whistle.”

“I think I’ve had some kind of angel on my shoulder leading me toward the best shows of Broadway’s golden years,” Evans told Playbill in 2007.

They didn’t come around that way on their own; I didn’t pick them.”

Evans grew up in Cincinnati and fell in love with musical theater after seeing a touring production of “Song of Norway.” “My entire childhood was spent waiting to graduate from high school so I could go to New York and be in a Broadway show,” he told Playbill.

In 1955, Evans arrived in New York and became friends with choreographers Bob Fosse and Jerome Robbins.

“New Girl in Town,” which starred Gwen Verdon and was choreographed by Fosse, was Evans’ first Broadway musical as a dancer.

He changed his name while filming a small part in Blake Edwards’ 1962 film “Experiment in Terror,” starring Glenn Ford and Lee Remick.

He and fellow actress Taffy Paul decided to change their names to Evans and Stefanie Powers, respectively.

Fosse also cast Evans in “Redhead,” which he co-wrote with Verdon…

