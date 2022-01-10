Harvey Parker: £70,000 raised at a fundraiser in memory of a student who died after a night out

Following the tragic news, his friends and family organized a fundraiser to help queer, neurodiverse, and gender-diverse young people.

In memory of Harvey Parker, whose body was pulled from the River Thames last week, nearly £70,000 has been raised for LGBT(plus) young people.

On the 16th of December, the 20-year-old went missing after a night out in London, failing to return home after attending a Little Simz concert and visiting the city’s Heaven nightclub.

His family and friends spent the Christmas season searching for the “sweet and charming” music student, but his body was discovered in the River Thames on 5 January by the Met’s Marine Support Unit.

The death is being investigated as unexplained, and police have previously stated that there is no evidence of a third party being involved in his disappearance.

After hearing the news, his friends and family organized a fundraiser “for people like Harvey” to help other young musicians, as well as LGBT(plus) and autistic people.

“We would like to raise funds for people like Harvey: money raised will go to young queer support groups, neurodiverse and gender-diverse young people who would benefit from emotional or mental health support, as well as help support talented musicians from under-represented communities,” the organizers said.

“We want to express our gratitude to anyone who can assist us in supporting these causes, not only to honor Harvey’s life but also to keep his memory alive.”

The crowdfunding campaign, which began with a £10,000 goal, has now raised nearly £70,000.

“Thank you for allowing us to assist you in keeping Harvey’s light shining in such a beautiful, open-hearted way,” one contributor said.

“It’s so heartbreaking that this has happened,” said another.

Harvey was a gifted musician who was also kind and humble.

Best wishes to his family during this trying time.”

Amanda Parker, Harvey’s mother, previously described her son as “extremely musically accomplished, extremely academically gifted, and extremely confident.”

“The flute, along with the oboe, piano, and organ, are Harvey’s first instruments,” she told Metro.

Harvey is a fantastic musician.

Harvey is gregarious, has a large circle of friends, and is eccentric.”

Harvey Parker: Fundraiser in memory of student who died after night out raises £70,000