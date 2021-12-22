Harvey Parker: Police search the River Thames for a student who went missing after a night out.

Harvey Parker: Police are searching the River Thames for a student who went missing after a night out.

CCTV footage’suggests Harvey may have entered the water,’ according to police.

The River Thames has been searched by police as they search for a vulnerable student who vanished on a night out in London.

Harvey Parker, 20, a 20-year-old autistic man, has been missing for six days after leaving London’s Heaven nightclub.

On Tuesday, police released CCTV footage of Mr Parker leaving the popular gay venue Heaven in the early hours of Friday morning and walking across the river to his Lambeth home.

Harvey’s mother, Amanda Parker, has stated that failing to show up for work is “unheard of,” and that he is “very vulnerable” due to his autism, which causes him to misread social situations.

After “a review of CCTV in the area that indicates Harvey may have entered the water near the Golden Jubilee Bridge,” police confirmed they were searching the river on Wednesday.

“There is nothing to suggest that there is any third-party involvement,” the force stated.

“We are doing everything we can to find Harvey and working closely with our colleagues in the Marine Policing Unit,” said Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor of the Central South Safeguarding Unit.

“We are keeping Harvey’s family up to date on any developments, and my colleagues and I are thinking of them at this difficult time.”

We would also ask that the media refrain from making any speculation while the investigation is ongoing.”

Mr Parker, a talented music student at the University of York who also worked at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, was described by friends and family as “lovely, sweet, and friendly,” with pleas for help finding him widely shared across London’s LGBT(plus) community.

The student was described as being 5ft 9 inches tall, of mixed race, with a slim build and short black hair who wore feminine clothing frequently.

“We alerted the police, we went down to Heaven to see if anyone knew or heard anything to really get the ball rolling,” Ms Parker said earlier this week.

We’ve taken his pictures to hospitals and called every major A&E in London; I’m beyond words, to be honest.

“Harvey is gregarious, has a large circle of friends, and is eccentric.”

Harvey, on the other hand, is extremely.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Harvey Parker: Police search River Thames in hunt for student who disappeared on night out