Harvey the leader our U-19 cricketers need

Australia’s under-19s captain Mackenzie Harvey’s Melbourne Renegades teammates label him a 40-year-old in a teenager’s body.

Because as a young dad, the expectation of being considered a future star and already a national captain, Harvey has to grow up quicker than most.

Flung into the spotlight as a 17-year-old when he hit a 39-ball half-century against England in a tour game, Harvey is seen as one of the brightest prospects in the country.

He’s also had to live with comparisons to his uncle Ian Harvey, who played in a men’s World Cup in 2003 just as the teenager is now in the under-19s.

Off the field he’s had to grow up too with five-month-old son Harrison putting cricket in perspective in a season dogged by a hand injury.

“I’ve always felt I was pretty mature anyway,” Harvey told AAP.

“The main thing is it makes you think differently about a cricket a bit more.

“That it’s not the be all and end all. That there are other things in life that are important, and cricket is just a game and it’s helped me enjoy it a bit more.”

On the field, Harvey should face one of his biggest tests in Thursday’s must-win match against England.

Runners-up two years ago, Australia’s tournament hangs in the balance after being beaten by the West Indies in the opening pool game before they rebounded against Nigeria.

But Harvey has his own big-game experience to call upon and knows the importance of composure in such situations.

He scored 162 runs in last year’s Big Bash and featured in the Renegades side to win the final from nowhere in front of a big crowd.

“Having a few Big Bash games has helped out a whole bit,

“Especially being around the group of guys we have. Dan Christian has been around almost every competition in the world and won them.

“Being able to pick his brain on what to do in high-pressure situations is really good.

“That final just showed me that there is always a chance of winning, cricket is such a funny game. That’s what I take out of it for this tournament.”