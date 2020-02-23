Harvey Weinstein back in court as jury is set to begin deliberations

The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial have requested the blueprints to his New York apartment and a ‘red flag list’ of names he sent to a private investigator to keep tabs on his accusers as the first day of deliberations ended without a verdict.

Jurors began deliberations in New York on Tuesday on charges that could send Weinstein to prison for life in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

They will spend six hours a day for as long as it takes to reach a verdict on the five sex crimes charges against Weinstein.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on film production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

Jurors will also be examining actress Annabella Sciorra’s account of a mid-1990s rape in considering charges alleging Weinstein is a sexual predator, even though the allegation is too old to be charged on its own.

About 40 minutes into deliberations, the jury sent a note asking for the legal definition of terms like consent and forcible compulsion, and sought clarity on why Weinstein wasn’t charged with other crimes stemming from Sciorra’s allegation. The jury also asked if they have to believe Sciorra and the other woman in both cases, which the judge confirmed they did.

In a separate note sent hours later, the jury asked to see a blueprint of Weinstein’s Soho apartment where Haleyi was allegedly sexually assaulted.

They also requested to see the ‘red flag list’ of names Weinstein had sent to a private investigator to keep tabs on accusers who could be a potential risk.

Prior to jurors being sent out, Judge James Burke slammed Weinstein’s lead defense attorney, Donna Rotunno, for an op-ed that was published by Newsweek on Saturday.

In his sharpest rebuke to date, the judge said: ‘I want to caution you about the tentacles of your public relations juggernaut’.

He has now banned Weinstein’s defense team from speaking to the media until after the trial ends.

Rotunno told Burke that the opinion piece, titled ‘Jurors in my client Harvey Weinstein’s case must look past the headlines’, was not intended to address the jury directly.

‘This is an op-ed about the jury system as a whole, about the criminal justice system as a whole,’ she said.

Prosecutors said the article was ‘akin to jury tampering’ and demanded that Weinstein be remanded in custody because he must have directed it. The judge did not act on the request.

In the op-ed, Rotunno said jurors were asked to avoid all media coverage and outside influences but questioned whether anyone thought it was ‘realistically possible’ in a ‘high-profile case like Harvey Weinstein’s’.

‘The mocking of Mr Weinstein’s walker, the unflattering courtroom-artist sketches of his body, the countless critical op-eds and biased stories, and the convenient timing of the politically-motivated charges in Los Angeles were all designed to pre-determine his guilt,’ she wrote.

‘However, Mr Weinstein’s jurors have an obligation to themselves and their country, to base their verdict solely on the facts, testimony and evidence presented to them in the courtroom.

‘I implore the members of this jury to do what they know is right and was expected of them from the moment they were called upon to serve their civic duty in a court of law. The facts are the facts. Harvey Weinstein is innocent. His fate hangs in the balance, and the world is watching.’

Prosecutor Joan Illuzi argued the op-ed was ‘completely 100 per cent inappropriate behavior’.

‘This is a direct violation of the court’s orders… if this is the conduct which is allowed in this court then we are all lost. There is no way the sanctity of a jury can ever exist and continue if every party is permitted to say something that would not be able to say in court.’

Illuzi demanded that the jury be instructed to ignore the Newsweek op-ed.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performed oral sex on film production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006. He is also charged with predatory sexual assault over both allegations.

He maintains any sexual conduct was consensual. Weinstein faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. A unanimous verdict is needed for a conviction.

Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra was brought in to testify during his trial that she was allegedly raped by Weinstein in 1993 or 1994 in her Manhattan apartment.

Weinstein is not charged with attacking Sciorra but her testimony is a crucial part of the predatory sexual assault charges, which require prosecutors to establish a pattern of serious sex crimes against multiple women. Her accusation is too old to be the basis for criminal charges on its own.

Prosecutors built their case around graphic, often-harrowing testimony from those women, along with three other accusers who were not part of the criminal case but were allowed to take the witness stand because they say Weinstein used them same tactics on them.

The three other women – costume designer Dawn Dunning, model Tarale Wulff and actress Lauren Young – testified they were enticed into meeting Weinstein for professional reasons and then groped or raped.

They testified about encounters separate from the crimes Weinstein was accused of committing.

Prosecutors called the women as witnesses to try to establish Weinstein’s motive and a signature pattern of behavior that legal experts described as potentially powerful evidence that might bolster the claims of Haleyi and Mann.

New York law customarily prevents prosecutors from presenting testimony of ‘prior bad acts’ because it is generally considered prejudicial to a defendant.

An exception to the law allowed prosecutors to call Dunning, Wulff and Young to show Weinstein ‘had a particular intention’ or exhibited a ‘signature’ pattern of behavior when he invited women to meet and discuss professional opportunities.

Under New York state law, such witnesses are known as ‘Molineux’ witnesses.

A lawyer for Weinstein, Arthur Aidala, said it was ‘extraordinary to have three Molineux witnesses testify when there are only two complaining witnesses.’

‘It is often difficult for prosecutors to convince a judge to allow one Molineux witness,’ he said in an email.

Dunning testified that the producer groped her in 2004 and offered her movie roles in exchange for three-way sex with him and his assistant, which she refused.

Young, a model and actress, testified that the film producer trapped her in a hotel bathroom in 2013, masturbated in front of her while groping her breasts, and told her: ‘This is what all the actresses do to make it.’

On cross-examination, the defense challenged the women’s credibility.

In Dunning’s case, Weinstein’s lawyers pressed her about her decision to meet with Weinstein weeks after the alleged assault and the fact that she did not tell anyone about the encounter until years later.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said in her closing argument last week that Weinstein treated the women who accused him like ‘complete disposables’ and made them feel ashamed even though he was the one who was at fault.

‘What he wants to do is he wants to get them in a situation where they feel stupid. If you feel stupid and belittled, belittled, stupid people do not complain,’ the prosecutor told jurors.

But defense lawyer Donna Rotunno said in her closing that the prosecutors had ‘created a universe that strips adult women of common sense, autonomy and responsibility’.

Rotunno suggested that, according to prosecutors, Weinstein’s accusers ‘are not even responsible for sitting at their computers sending emails to someone across the country’.