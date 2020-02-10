Harvey Weinstein hosted a Super Bowl party the day before falling asleep in court

Harvey Weinstein held a Super Bowl watch party the day before he appeared to fall asleep in court during his rape trial.

The disgraced movie mogul gathered a ‘small’ group at the Manhattan apartment where he is currently staying in order to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The following day he appeared to nod off in court as accuser Jessica Mann was grilled by his lawyers – eventually suffering a breakdown which led to the hearing being stopped for the day.

A spokesman for Weinstein told the New York Post: ‘Harvey held a small get-together to say thank you. It was his team of lawyers, both current and some previous, his personal attorney and two friends.’

However, anonymous sources that spoke to the same publication disputed that account – saying there were around 60 people present.

They also said Harvey could be heard bemoaning the #MeToo movement, saying it had ‘gone too far’.

Weinstein’s spokesman added: ‘Harvey has stated that he encourages the positive things that have come from the [#MeToo] movement.’

Mann broke down in tears on Monday, sobbing uncontrollably while being grilled over why she kept in contact with Weinstein after he allegedly assaulted her.

Her breakdown came after she was pummeled with questions all day by Weinstein’s attorney Donna Rotunno, who repeatedly asked if she had manipulated the producer and kept a relationship with him to accelerate her career and get invited to Hollywood parties.

Rotunno asked Mann: ‘With your requests to see him on a regular basis, you were manipulating Harvey Weinstein?’

Mann paused and said: ‘How I handled it and survived it I guess you can say manipulation.’

Mann described the movie mogul as her ‘abuser’ and their dynamic as one where she was obliged to ‘obey and jump.’

Mann alleges that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills in the spring of 2013.

She claims he then raped her at the Doubletree hotel in Manhattan in March 2013, after injecting his penis with an erection-inducing drug.

He allegedly assaulted her again eight months after the New York hotel attack at a Los Angeles hotel after she told him she had a boyfriend and wanted to end their relationship.

Mann admitted to having a twisted relationship with the mogul in which they had multiple consensual sexual encounters, including a threesome.

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified two weeks ago against Weinstein, claiming he raped her in her New York City apartment in 1993.

Former production assistant Mimi Haleyi testified on January 27 and claimed Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her inside his apartment in 2006.

Jessica Mann testified Friday on how the movie mogul allegedly raped her in a Midtown Manhattan hotel in 2013.

Costume designer Dawn Dunning testified Wednesday January 29 that Weinstein sexually harassed her and tried to pressure her into having a three-way with him and his assistant when she was 24 at a Manhattan hotel in 2004.

Aspiring actress Tarale Wulff testified Wednesday January 29 that Weinstein masturbated in front of her as she was working as a cocktail waitress at Cipriani Upstairs in Manhattan and he later assaulted her in his bedroom in 2005.

A sixth woman, Lauren Young, claims he groped her in a hotel, masturbated and ejaculated onto a bathroom floor in February 2012 at a dinner event during Oscar season when she was 22.

In addition to these six accusers the judge is allowing four other women to testify to establish a pattern of behavior, even though most of their allegations are too old to prosecute as crimes according to state law.

The trial started on January 6 and could last until early March.