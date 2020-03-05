Harvey Weinstein is awaiting transfer to Rikers after undergoing heart surgery

Harvey Weinstein underwent surgery last night to have a heart stent put in and has now been transferred to Rikers Island.

The 67-year-old was convicted of third degree rape and criminal sexual assault on February 24 and has been in Bellevue Hospital ever since.

He had been due to go to the North Infirmary Command at Rikers, which is for high profile inmates and inmates with health issues, when he was diverted to the hospital after the guilty verdict.

Weinstein had complained of high blood pressure and heart palpitations.

A source close to him confirmed to DailyMail.com on Thursday that he underwent a four-hour surgery on Wednesday night to have the stent put in and that he had departed for North Infirmary Command at around 2pm.

Weinstein was found guilty of raping actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

He was acquitted of rape in the first degree and of two counts of predatory sexual assault which related to the two incidents.

He now faces a minimum of four years in prison, but may be put behind bars for up to 29.

After the guilty verdict, his lawyer Donna Rotunno told DailyMail.com he was scared of the prospect of never being free again.

Weinstein has always denied sexual misconduct and has vowed to appeal his conviction.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, but only two have had their claims prosecuted.

Weinstein is also still awaiting a case in Los Angeles.

Weinstein was photographed for the first time since his conviction inside his room at Bellevue Hospital over the weekend.

The photos, obtained by Pix11 and shared with DailyMail.com, showed the 67-year-old sitting alone hunched in a leather chair with his head in hands while watching TV.

A source told the outlet Weinstein was allowed to roam freely inside the hospital, where he was under around-the-clock protection from Department of Correction Emergency Service Unit officers .

‘He is being treated like any other person,’ the source said, adding that he was walking with the aid of a wheelchair.

The source said it’s very clear ‘Harvey does not want to go to Rikers.’

Weinstein was accused of getting special treatment claims emerged he was staying in a large hospital suite with his family instead of the grim Rikers Island cell he’s supposed to be in.

His legal team had initially said after his conviction that they were trying to get him released on bond prior to his sentencing.

He is due to be sentenced on March 11 and he faces up to 29 years in prison.