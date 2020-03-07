Harvey Weinstein moved to New York jail after hospital…

Harvey Weinstein, who was admitted to hospital following his conviction last month on rape and sexual assault charges, is being moved to Rikers Island jail, one of his lawyers said.

Arthur Aidala said the disgraced former movie mogul will be held in an infirmary at New York City’s sprawling jail complex.

After a judge revoked Weinstein’s bail on February 24, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital over concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations.

Weinstein spokesman Juda Engel Engelmayer said on Thursday that Weinstein had a heart procedure at Bellevue that was “deemed successful” but would not go into further detail.

The 67-year-old is “obviously not the picture of health”, said Mr Aidala, who saw his client at the hospital on Thursday morning. “He’s obviously not happy where he is. But he’s lucid and realistic about everything. He’s still in a state of disbelief.”

Weinstein is due back in court on Wednesday to face sentencing after his conviction for forcibly performing oral sex on a woman in 2006 and third-degree rape for a 2013 attack on another woman.

On the criminal sex act count, he faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in prison, while the third-degree rape count carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison.