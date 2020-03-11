Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail for sex crimes

Harvey Weinstein did not apologize to his victims but said he felt remorse for the men and women in the #MeToo fight before he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes in a landmark case that ended with his accusers sobbing and hugging each other in court.

The 67-year-old, who is in poor health and will not be eligible for parole for 20 years, could potentially spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down in Manhattan criminal court on Wednesday.

The disgraced Hollywood producer’s defense team slammed the punishment as ‘obscene’ and already vowed to appeal.

Weinstein was sentenced to 20 years on the criminal sex act charge for forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006. He was sentenced to three years for third degree rape for the attack on Jessica Mann in 2013.

Judge James Burke, who oversaw his trial, ordered Weinstein to serve the sentences consecutively and sentenced him to five years post release supervision for each charge.

‘Although this is a first conviction, this is not a first offense,’ the judge said before revealing the prison sentence. Weinstein maintained a blank face and did not visibly react.

Weinstein, who still faces separate sex crimes charges in Los Angeles, was wheeled out of the court in his wheelchair immediately after and will now be taken to the maximum security Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, New York.

After two of his accusers confronted him in court with their victim impact statements, Weinstein broke his courtroom silence to say he felt ‘remorse for this situation’ but said he was perplexed by the case and the #MeToo climate in which it unfolded.

He offered no apology to his victims.

‘We may have different truths, but I have remorse… For all of you and for all the men and women going through this crisis right now in this country,’ Weinstein said, adding he was worried about ‘thousands of men’ being denied due process in the #MeToo era.

‘I’m totally confused. I think men are confused about these issues,’ he said in a calm but creaking voice, adding that he had fond memories of his accusers and believed he had a ‘serious friendship’ with both Mann and Haleyi.

Looking back during the trial at emails he exchanged with his accusers, he said he thought they had a good friendship.

‘I’m not going to say these aren’t great people. I had wonderful times with these people,’ he said.

Weinstein had begged for mercy prior to his sentencing, telling the court he had been through ‘hell on earth’ and was ‘really trying to be a better person.’

He noted that he hadn’t seen his three adult children since the allegations publicly surfaced and that he may never see his two youngest children again.

Weinstein acknowledged going to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to hide the affairs he had from his two ex-wives, Eve Chilton and Georgina Chapman.

‘They had nothing to do with any of it. I was unfaithful to both and I just can’t tell you how bad I feel from that,’ he said.

At one point, Weinstein started talking about how he had raised millions of dollars for New York City after Hurricane Sandy and September 11.

Once one of Hollywood’s most influential producers, Weinstein had faced the possibility of a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison.

Weinstein’s defense attorney Donna Rotunno slammed the judge and jury outside court, saying the trial was totally unfair and that he ‘really never had a fair shake from day one.’

‘We were looking for fairness, and we didn’t get it,’ Rotunno said.

Rotunno, who said they would be appealing by July, said the sentence was ‘too harsh’.

Asked about the impact of the #MeToo movement, Rotunno said: ‘This says nothing to me about the #MeToo movement other than the judge felt some type of pressure.’

Weinstein was sentenced a week shy of his 68th birthday, and his lawyers argued that a lengthy prison term would, in effect, be a life sentence.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said afterward that the judge ‘sent a message today that this type behavior is something that any potential offender is going to have to consider.

‘The judge took it seriously, which is exactly how we think he should have. And we’re grateful.’

Appearing before the media outside court, attorney Gloria Allred, who represented three of the women who testified at Weinstein’s trial, waved a piece of paper saying, ‘This is what justice looks like, 20 + 3 years.’

Mann and Haleyi, who delivered victim impact statements on Wednesday, were joined in court by four of Weinstein’s other accusers: Annabella Sciorra, Tarale Wulff, Dawn Dunning and Lauren Marie Young.

All six women testified during Weinstein’s high-profile trial last month but only Mann and Haleyi were allowed to address the court.

Haleyi, who was the first to deliver her statement, sobbed as she told the court spoke of the trauma she had endured since the attack, adding that Weinstein crushed her spirit and altered the course of her life.

She said the attack on her in Weinstein’s Soho apartment in 2006 came at a ‘very vulnerable point’ in her life.

‘He attacked me with physical force, with no regard… It diminished my confidence and faith in people. It was very embarrassing and hurtful,’ she said.

‘I eventually buried it, I minimized it. .. because that was my coping mechanism. In reality, this incident altered the course of my life. He crushed a part of my spirit.

‘It scarred me deeply, mentally and emotionally, perhaps irreparably, perhaps forever.’

She said Weinstein has seemed ‘completely disconnected from the gravity of the crime he has committed against me’.

Haleyi said the attack made her rethink her career in the entertainment business and left her feeling paranoid and afraid of retaliation.

She said she avoids dating because she doesn’t want to hurt people, have them feel embarrassed or distance themselves when they find out what happened to her.

She said that testifying against him was a way of healing given she had spent the past few years living in fear that he would retaliate against her.

‘At the time, I thought I was alone in this. I didn’t understand the extent of Harvey Weinstein’s calculated behavior. The pattern is obvious. I have no doubt if Harvery Weinstein was not convicted by this jury, he would have… again and again.

‘I am relieved that there are women out there who are safer because he’s not out there.’

‘I have never felt vengeful. I just felt sad for myself, I felt sad for everyone he hurt and sad even for him for having done this to himself.’

Mann, in her statement, said she wanted to remind the court that she told Weinstein ‘no’ and that she wished she’d been able to fight him off when he raped her in a Manhattan hotel.

‘I am forced to carry that experience until I die,’ she said.

‘It takes a very special kind of evil to exploit connections to leverage rape.

‘Rape is not just one moment of penetration. It is forever,’ she said, before recalling a moment during the trial when she left the witness stand in tears and then could be heard screaming from an adjacent room.

‘The day my screams were heard from the witness room was the day my voice came back to its full power,’ she said.

Mann said that 12 people found Weinstein guilty of raping her but that he was ‘baffled at finally being held accountable’ because he still denies any wrongdoing.

She addressed the maxiumum four-year sentence Weinstein could face on her charge alone by comparing it drug offenses that could have a 20-year sentence.

‘How am I not worth more than cocaine?’ Mann said.

Mann added that she now wanted to create a future ‘where monsters no longer hide in our closets’.

Weinstein was convicted on two counts on February 24: A criminal sex act for the 2006 assault on Haleyi and third degree rape for the 2013 attack on Mann.

He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from actress Annabella Sciorra’s allegations of a mid-1990s rape.

The other three women who have accused Weinstein of assault were brought in to testify as prosecutors sought to show he had a pattern of behavior.