Has America Berlin snatched away 200,000 respirators?

Note: There is an update to this article at the end of the text.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

The allegation is serious: A supply of protective equipment that the state of Berlin had ordered for its police force because of the corona pandemic is said to have been intercepted by the United States and diverted to America. There are 200,000 FFP2 protective masks ordered and paid for by Berlin, as interior senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) announced on Friday. Geisel wrote that they had been “confiscated” at the Bangkok airport in Thailand, where they were to be reloaded, and were redirected to America, quoting the word confiscated.

Geisel did not spare criticism: “We consider this an act of modern piracy. That’s not how you deal with transatlantic partners. ”Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) also responded. The actions of the American President Donald Trump are “inhumane and unacceptable”. The federal government must insist that Washington comply with international rules.

The situation is different for the White House. President Donald Trump made it clear on Friday that he had activated the “Defense Production Act” (DPA) in order to prevent the export of “important medical products” from “unscrupulous actors”. He didn’t name names. He later said that the aim was to prevent hoarding and price hype. “We urgently need these products domestically,” he said. On the basis of the law, which dates from the days of the Korean War and with which the government can also oblige companies to manufacture certain products, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice together with the Ministry of Justice had 200,000 N95 respiratory masks, 130,000 surgical masks, 600,000 medical gloves and disinfectants and other products are owned and forwarded to New York and New Jersey.

The American House was threatened by the White House

Trump did not go into the concrete Berlin case. But he added: “If a country, say Italy, Spain or France – a country with big problems – has ordered products when there are long-term orders, I have not hindered the delivery.” These countries would have problems in the pandemic that are even larger than that of the United States. He doesn’t put himself in between. That would be “very unfair”.





According to the Berlin “Tagesspiegel”, the manufacturer of the masks is the American company 3M, which produces protective masks in China. (The “Berliner Zeitung” is now questioning this information – see the note at the end of this text.) The 200,000 masks for Berlin are said to have come from there. The company now announced that it had no evidence that 3M products had been confiscated. In response to a request from the German Press Agency, 3M also announced that it had “no documents for ordering respiratory masks from China for the Berlin police”. Berlin is said to have ordered a total of 400,000 masks from the group, of which 200,000 were only the first delivery. The intended use for the police does not have to be specified when ordering.

The manufacturer 3M is currently under enormous pressure from Washington. Given the desperate situation with the rapid spread of Corona disease in the United States, the White House threatened the Minnesota-based corporation because until recently it had continued to supply protective equipment to customers outside of America.

Peter Navarro, director of the United States’ National Trade Council, created by Trump, made serious allegations to the company. While other American multinational corporations were patriotic, 3M was only about maximizing profits. Navarro therefore called on 3M to end its “propaganda war”. While the company only cares about closing its deal, “Americans are dying and American health workers are defenseless.” In a tweet, Trump also took a close look at the company: 3M was “hit hard” after the government saw what the company was doing with the masks. It would have to pay a high price.