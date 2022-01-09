Hate mail is sent to a politician of Turkish descent in Sweden.

In Sweden, a politician of Turkish descent receives hate mail.

Nyans Party Chairman Mikail Yuksel claims he has received similar threats in the past.

STOCKHOLM is a Swedish city.

A racist hate letter was allegedly sent to a Swedish politician of Turkish descent.

The letter contained derogatory remarks, according to Nyans Party Chairman Mikail Yuksel, who told Anadolu Agency: “Go back to your country.”

Yuksel stated that he has been a target of racists and Turkiye opponents for a long time because of his politics, which “especially against terrorist organizations and Islamophobia” bothers many people.

Yuksel said he had previously received racist letters and that sending letters had become routine for perpetrators who “don’t want me to do politics here.”

He also noted that the letter contains racist remarks about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Muslims.

Last year, a 19-year-old man was fined 5,000 Swedish kronor (US$550) for sending Yuksel a death threat.

Seda Sevencan wrote the article.