Hate preacher Anjem Choudary influenced the British hostage-taker who stormed a Texas synagogue.

Malik Faisal Akram, a British hostage-taker who was shot dead by cops at a Texas synagogue, was suspected of being influenced by hate preacher Anjem Choudary.

After storming the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville in an attempt to free convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, Akram, 44, of Blackburn held four members of the congregation hostage for nearly 12 hours.

Siddiqui, dubbed “Lady Al Qaeda,” is serving an 86-year sentence 20 miles from the synagogue at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth.

The Sun can now reveal connections between Choudary and Akram, as well as their shared warped ideology and hope for Siddiqui’s release.

Local authorities apprehended the Pakistani neuroscientist in 2008, finding her with two kilos of poison sodium cyanide and plans to attack New York’s Brooklyn Bridge and Empire State Building with chemical weapons.

Choudary has repeatedly called for Siddiqui’s release on social media platforms such as Twitter and Telegram.

The Al Aseer magazine, which was first published on October 30 and included an essay by convicted British hate preacher Anjem Choudary with a call to action, has been discovered by the Sun.

A second edition of the magazine included an article on Aafia Siddiqui, so it’s possible Akram read it before committing his “act of terrorism.”

In a personal blog post on his website on the same day that Akram stormed the synagogue, Choudary called for Siddiqui’s release.

Choudary has previously used social media to create a “Twitter storm” calling for the release of the twisted Siddiqui, which Akram may have seen and been influenced by.

Choudary, who lives in London, has been outspoken about his desire to see Siddiqui released. “Choudary is very excited by these links,” a source said.

“He’s been very vocal on social media in various forms calling for the release of twisted Siddiqui, and there’s a theory Akram read it and was inspired by it.”

“Despite the fact that they have never met, Choudary’s online presence and influence are enormous.”

After taking four hostages, police shot and killed gun-wielding Akram, 44, who was reportedly armed with ‘backpacks of explosives.’

Choudary, according to experts at the Counter Extremist Project, is among the world’s 20 most dangerous extremists, coming in at number ten.

The killers of soldier Lee Rigby were allegedly groomed by the former leader of the banned Islamist group al Muhajiroun.