Havaianas bring out new PLATFORM version of the famous thong

Havaianas has launched a brand new addition to its fleet of famous thongs with platform soles after the ‘dad’ sandal trend made a welcome return to the fashion world.

The Brazilian-born footwear label has released its first $45 ‘flatform’ in four classic colours, including basic black, steel grey, pink porcelain and ballet rose.

The standard slim straps the label is known for are paired with the signature footbed Australians have become accustomed to working on at the beach, with an added 2.5cm elevated platform.

They are almost $17 more expensive than the usual pair of sandals but promise to enhance your style among your peers.

The shoes are currently only available at Havaianas online story and at General Pants.

It comes as the popular yet notoriously ‘daggy’ Maseur sandals that took the world by storm in the 1990s made a spectacular comeback to the fashion scene in late 2019.

Now sold online as well as on the racks in chemist stores, the orthopaedic sandals caught the eye of thousands of Australian millennials who have been rocking the comfy shoes on Instagram.

The Maseur slides were first created by Gabriel Eber in Sydney 30 years ago to help those suffering from aching feet and muscles.

Gabriel claimed that many ‘aches, pains, circulation problems and general well-being’ were linked to nerve endings in the feet so set out on a mission to create a shoe that would help.

‘His design of the Maseur foot bed follows the natural contours of a healthy foot, ensuring that the foot is always placed in an optimal position,’ the website reads.

The $56.99 sandal correctly positions your feet to relieve pressure on the knees, hips and back region – just like a personal physiotherapist – and while once seen as a ‘dad shoe’, is now a fashion statement much like the Birkenstock.

There are two colours to choose from in the traditional shoe – a black and beige – and they can be purchased at your local pharmacy, or for Byron Bay locals, at the Zulu and Zephyr boutique.

But there is also a ‘gentle massage’ sandal in the same colours that doesn’t have spines sprouting out of the footbed.

One of the young women who has recently purchased the footwear said it ‘takes a little time to get used to’ but is worth it overall.

They are best worn to the beach with a wide legged white linen pair of trousers and a comfortable t-shirt.