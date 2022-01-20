The CIA can’t rule out foreign involvement in some mystery cases, but the ‘Havana Syndrome’ isn’t caused by a hostile power.

The mysterious symptoms known as Havana Syndrome are not the result of a global hostile power campaign against Americans, according to a CIA report.

In about two dozen cases, the agency can’t rule out foreign involvement, including many that began in the US embassy in Havana around 2016.

A number of other cases remain unsolved, and the CIA has declined to comment on them.

According to sources, the belief that widespread brain injury symptoms are the result of Russia or other foreign powers deliberately harming Americans is unfounded.

