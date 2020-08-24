Have you been protesting against A-level downgrading?

Anger is growing after confusion in England over the promised exam appeal process

Protests have taken place over three consecutive days in London by A-level students demonstrating against what they believe is an injustice, which saw schools’ historic performances used to standardise results in England through an algorithm, which saw 40% of grades downgraded.

Boris Johnson has been urged to intervene as headteachers came out in favour of a Scotland-style solution using teachers’ assessments. Late on Saturday, Ofqual announced a review of the appeals process just hours after it published its criteria based on mock exam results.

