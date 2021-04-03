Have you seen Donal? Garda appeal to help find man missing from Meath

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for help tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from the Kells area of Meath for a number of days.

52-year-old Donal Squires was last seen on 31 March.

He is described as being five feet and 11 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

His family say they are very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact with gardaí.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Kells on 046 928 0820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.