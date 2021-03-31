Have you seen Mackenzie? Gardaí issue appeal for teenager missing from Kildare

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old who has been missing from the Kilteel area of Naas since Monday.

Mackenzie Haverty Dunne is 5’4” in height, of normal build with shoulder length blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a blue denim jacket with pink fur, black leggings and black Nike runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Mackenzie’s safety.

Anyone with information on Mackenzie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.