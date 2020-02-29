“Hawaii Five-0” ends after 10 seasons

CBS ‘”Hawaii Five-0″ will end its run after 10 seasons.
The network scheduled a two-hour series finale on Friday, April 3.
“Saying goodbye to a successful franchise that has continued the legacy of the original with such an award while establishing its own style has never been easy,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “From the first episode ‘Hawaii Five-0’ was a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talent of the producers, authors, actors and crew, it has played a key role in our schedule for a decade and helped establish ours. ” Powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be more proud of its quality and durability and we are grateful for the passionate fan dedication that inspired it. “
The series developed by Peter Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci was a remake of Leonard Freeman’s series from the 1970s. It featured Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan as well as Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero and Chi McBride. “Hawaii Five-0” underwent a major makeover after its seventh season when the original co-stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park left after a salary dispute.
“‘Hawaii Five-0’ was a great blessing to me and all the people who worked on this incredible show,” said Lenkov, who led the show throughout its run. “I really learned the meaning of ‘ohana’ when the audience hugged us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege of filming on their shores. I am forever committed to the creative genius that Leonard Freeman was to us such a beautiful story told first of all, and my eternal gratitude for our cast, led by our hero Alex O’Loughlin, the authors, the production team, our CBS Ohana and above all DIR, the fans who made it possible for us with pride working made our series so successful. Mahalo. “
The series initially ran on Mondays before changing on Fridays, where it performed well for CBS alongside “Blue Bloods”.
In the two-hour final, the returning actors James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) will return. It will have produced 240 episodes by the end of its run.