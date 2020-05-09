Hawaii Five-0: what should have happened in season 11 if the series had not been canceled – news tv series

“Hawaii Five-0” ended Friday in the United States at the end of its season 10, after 240 episodes. But showrunner Peter M. Lenkov made a few revelations about what was planned before the plot side cancellation for a possible season 11.

CBS

Attention, the following paragraphs contain spoilers on the end of season 10 of Hawaii Five-0! If you don’t want to know anything, don’t read the following!

After 10 seasons and 240 episodes, Hawaii Five-0, which is the heyday of M6 in France, ended on Friday April 3 in the United States by offering a good conclusion to its hero, Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) , who released questions about her family past, eventually left Hawaii with her ex-girlfriend Catherine Rollins (Michelle Borth). Certainly promised a bright future.

But this tenth season of the successful detective series was not originally conceived as the last and it was only by learning the chain’s decision to end the adventure fairly late that the showrunner Peter M. Lenkov did some editing to the script for the last episode to turn it into final series satisfactory. Leaving aside some cliffhangers who were supposed to open up to season 11, as he revealed to the American site TVLine : “There are a handful of little cliffhangers that had to be cut. In all, there are 12 minutes of this episode that we didn’t use.” So what would season 11 of Hawaii Five-0 have been like if it had been born?

A new member of the team … and a return?

The first element revealed by Peter M. Lenkov concerns the new new Lincoln Cole, played by Lance Gross in the last two episodes of season 10, which would have become regular and would have joined the ranks of the team full time in season 11 since McGarrett asked him in the end “to ensure permanence in his absence”. “I’m a big fan of Lance and I think he would have been great as a new member of the team”, says the showrunner and creator of the series. But according to him, the rest of the series would not necessarily have been done without McGarrett since he admits that in an “ideal world” Steve would have returned to Hawaii after having “traveled the planet like Kung Fu”. “He needed a moment to breathe, so the idea was to see him leave for a while and then come back. And if we could have done a season 11 we would surely have shot the first two episodes without him”. Because even if it had been announced that Alex O’Loughlin wanted to stop anyway this year, Peter Lenkov seems convinced that the chain and the studio could have made him change his mind: “If the studio had wanted to continue with a season 11, I must think that they would have tried everything to make it stay”.



Karen Neal / CBS



Complications for Tani, Junior, and Adam

As for the other characters, a cliffhanger at the end of the last episode of season 10, deleted by Peter Lenkov, would have opened up a new plot for Junior (Beulah Koale) and Tani (Meaghan Rath), likely a source of complications in their relationship . “Remember, Junior had killed his ex’s boyfriend in season 9 and Tani would have discovered that his feeling of guilt drove him to support Layla”, reveals the showrunner of the series. “It’s a plot that would have continued in season 11”. And Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) would have seen his future darken and would have had to face the consequences of his actions towards Kenji. “Adam would have been visited by a Yakuza who basically would have said to him” What you did to corner Kenji goes against all our principles and we will therefore stop protecting you “. Again it was a little cliffhanger “.

But following the announcement of the cancellation of Hawaii Five-0 by CBS, Peter Lenkov has therefore dropped these openings to the sequel and has chosen to rewrite the final in order to offer a more closed and “final” end. “to his characters.

The teaser of the Hawaii Five-0 finale: