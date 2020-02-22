Hayes’ OT goal powers Flyers past Blue Jackets 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kevin Hayes and the Philadelphia Flyers looked at their home-and-home series with Columbus as a chance to jump-start their playoff push.

They are off and running now.

Hayes scored 3:51 into overtime, and the Flyers beat the slumping Blue Jackets 4-3 on Thursday night for their second straight win against another Metropolitan Division contender.

“It´s going to be a fun run if we play the right way,” Hayes said. “I thought we played the right way the last two games. Four points against a division opponent that was above us and now is beneath us. Two or three weeks ago we were battling just to get in the wild card and now we´re battling for home ice.”

The Flyers, who routed the Blue Jackets 5-1 on Tuesday, are in third place in the Metro with 75 points, five behind Pittsburgh and Washington. Columbus has dropped seven in a row, but it has the first wild-card spot, one point ahead of the New York Islanders and Carolina.

Philadelphia trailed 3-1 before Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Claude Giroux scored 1:26 apart in the second period. A scoreless third set up Hayes’ 19th goal.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which improved to 12-5-2 in its last 19 games dating to Jan. 7. Brian Elliott had 28 saves.

“We had these couple dates circled and now we´ve got to look ahead and circle a couple more, take care of business when we need to and we´ll put ourselves in a good spot,” Elliott said. “We want to keep playing. We don´t want to sit back and watch other teams play. We want to determine our own destiny.”

It’s the longest skid for the Blue Jackets since they started the 2015-16 season 0-8-0.

“I thought we hung in there,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said. “We played hard. We found a way to lose it at the end.”

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Nick Foligno each had a goal and an assist for Columbus. Stefan Matteau scored his first goal in more than four years, and Merzlikins had 29 saves.

Bjorkstrand got his team-leading 21st goal 41 seconds into the game. He charged down the right side shadowed by Travis Sanheim and snapped a shot over Elliott from a sharp angle. It wasn´t immediately ruled a goal, but a replay showed it crossed the goal line.

Foligno made it 2-0 at 9:05 of the first when he settled a bouncing puck down in front of the net and netted a nifty shot between his legs.

The Flyers responded 23 seconds later. Sanheim’s shot deflected in off the skate of Konecny, who was falling in the blue paint.

Matteau, who signed a two-year, two-way contract Wednesday, got his first NHL goal since Dec. 4, 2015, when he redirected a Boone Jenner shot. That made it 3-1 at 3:39 of the second.

Philadelphia came charging back late in the second period. Aube-Kubel connected with a wrist shot from the slot. Then, with Foligno in penalty box, Giroux beat Merzlikins with a rifle shot from the left circle.

“Sometimes some of the (opponents’) best chances are going to be right away, and that´s kind of how it was tonight,” Elliott said. “You just want to stand your ground. We got down 3-1, I thought we did a really good job sticking to the game plan, waiting for our chances and burying them when we got them.”

NOTES: Giroux has four goals and eight assists during his seven-game point streak. … Foligno, who played in his 900th NHL game, took a hard puck off the side of his head early in the third period but returned after a few minutes. … The Flyers won the season series over Columbus 3-1. … Injured Columbus G Joonas Korpisalo has been loaned to the AHL’s Cleveland for a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Winnipeg on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: At Nashville on Saturday.

