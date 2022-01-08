He didn’t have to do anything to get a free first-class upgrade.

He got a free first-class upgrade without having to do anything.

A PASSENGER who was too tall to fit in an economy plane seat was given a free first-class upgrade.

Beau Brown revealed that he was kicked off a flight because he couldn’t fit in a seat, but was later given a free first-class upgrade with more legroom.

To accommodate his height, the 7ft 1″ 29-year-old booked an exit row seat on a flight from Georgia to North Carolina.

However, once on board, he discovered that the seat was still too small for him.

“When I boarded the plane, I’d booked an exit row seat, which is usually enough space for me,” he told The Metro, “but on this occasion, I was still too tall to fit.”

“I was pinned in, unable to sit or stand, because my knees touched the seats in front of me.”

He informed plane crew of the problem, and they informed him that he would have to change flights because the plane was too small for him.

He was bumped up to first class as an apology for the inconvenience, which was better than economy but still not big enough for him.

“The airport staff then informed me that I would be changing flights, but that I would be upgraded to first class, which was pretty sweet,” he said.

“It was only a 40-minute flight, but it was a very pleasant 40 minutes compared to what would have been pure torture.”

Beau told the story on his Tiktok account, where he regularly shares his daily struggles as a tall person.

The video has been viewed over 11 million times, with many viewers commenting on how envious they are of his free upgrades.

Traveling, on the other hand, can be frustrating for Beau at his height.

“Traveling is always a struggle for me, and flying can be extremely uncomfortable,” he explained.

