He engages in a mad chase with the gendarmerie for 220 kilometers

police vehicle – NICOLAS MESSYASZ / SIPA

Journey to the Edge of the Night. A 26 year old Isérois, refusing a control of

gendarmes engaged in a mad chase with the police on Friday evening, reports The Dauphiné Libéré.

Leaving from Saint-Marcellin, he rushes towards Grenoble, then towards Lyon before making a U-turn. It was finally on the Romans-sur-Isère – Valence expressway that the police finally managed to stop him.

No driving license

The getaway lasted 220 km of asphalt, from Isère to Drôme with a lot of freeways. Probably tired of all these roads, the gendarmerie ended up pulling on the tires of the van on the run. It was on a highway rest area in Alixan that the van was immobilized.

The man finally arrested did not have a driver’s license and tested positive for narcotics. He was placed in police custody.