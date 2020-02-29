He engages in a mad chase with the gendarmerie for 220 kilometers

Journey to the Edge of the Night. A 26 year old Isérois, refusing a control of
gendarmes engaged in a mad chase with the police on Friday evening, reports The Dauphiné Libéré.
Leaving from Saint-Marcellin, he rushes towards Grenoble, then towards Lyon before making a U-turn. It was finally on the Romans-sur-Isère – Valence expressway that the police finally managed to stop him.
No driving license
The getaway lasted 220 km of asphalt, from Isère to Drôme with a lot of freeways. Probably tired of all these roads, the gendarmerie ended up pulling on the tires of the van on the run. It was on a highway rest area in Alixan that the van was immobilized.
The man finally arrested did not have a driver’s license and tested positive for narcotics. He was placed in police custody.