He lived across the street from me when I broke up with him, and he’d still pop upstairs.

SO, here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say: I pity Kanye West.

It’s not like I’m concerned about him being able to pay his heating bills this winter.

He’s a charming young man who leads a charmed life, if not prone to the occasional irrational outburst that the rest of us might find difficult to understand.

He recently stated that the location of his daughter Chicago’s birthday party had been kept a secret from him.

When he later went to the party, he and his ex-girlfriend Kim were reportedly forced to sit on opposite sides of the room.

This served as a stark reminder of how awful the days following a breakup can be.

There will be a sizable number of people preparing to navigate the same terrain — of trying to be civil while still wanting to rage at their ex, and continuing to share the territory that was once the family home in the short term.

It’s also challenging.

Emotionally, but perhaps more physically and domestically. Wounds are still bleeding.

I guess I’ve been fortunate in that I’ve never had to walk down the drive with a smattering of my belongings in a bag and see my children’s noses pressed against the cold window of an unknown future.

For practical reasons, I’ve always been left to hold down the fort.

It can’t be easy to leave, but staying can be just as difficult.

And Kanye’s saga revolves around the issue of domestic territory.

It’s the early days when you don’t know where the lines are drawn.

Kanye West is an ex-boyfriend who claims he was barred from visiting his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s home to spend time with his kids by security.

Crumbs, it’s a truly dreadful situation to be in, and I pity him.

When cuts are still fresh, wounds are still bleeding, and anger sits like a knot of vipers in your stomach, I’ve found it awkward.

My ex-husband ended up living just across the street and for a long time had the key to our family home.

This was partly due to our good co-parenting relationship, and I wanted the transition to be as smooth as possible for the sake of the kids.

But, no matter how hard I tried to hide my agitation the moment he arrived at the house, it had to be obvious to everyone.

I could hear myself growling under my breath behind my civil smile as he would still pop upstairs as if he still lived there.

It was impolite and impolite.

At the time, however…

