he lost his life under the eyes of the students

Tragic stories are multiplying because of the coronavirus, around the world. The deaths are numerous and all the victims unfortunately do not have the opportunity to die with dignity, surrounded by their loved ones.

This is the case of a 58-year-old Italian teacher who gave lessons to his students from his home in Sant’Elpidio a Mare, in the Marche region. According to local media reports, and when he had given his lessons so far without any problems, Fabrizio Borgi coughed violently twice and then disappeared from the picture.

Intrigued, the students waited impatiently for his return. But the man never came back into the picture and the students finally called for help. A cleaning lady, who hadn’t seen anything, opened the door for the paramedics. Unfortunately, they couldn’t do anything.

The 58-year-old professor, who had just suffered a cardiac arrest, died in front of his students.

The victim leaves a woman and a girl behind him. They were also in quarantine, in another place.