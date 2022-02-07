He made a “fairy tale” moment when he took a fan to a father-daughter dance.

He created a “fairy tale” moment when he took a fan to a father-daughter dance.

Last week, Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris made history by accompanying an 11-year-old Texas fan to her father-daughter dance.

Audrey Soape, the girl, lost her father and grandfather last year, according to CBS Philly.

Since his days with the Minnesota Vikings, Soape has been a fan of Harris.

Her mother took a chance and asked if he would accompany her to the dance.

When it became clear that Harris’ schedule permitted it, he agreed to assist Soape with her special occasion.

In an interview with NBC10 Philadelphia, Harris stated that he wanted to “take off the helmet, the cape of what I do professionally and just show some sympathy for that family and try to show some support there.”

Harris told the outlet that he was aware that the family had continued to reach out to him and offer their prayers and support throughout his career, prompting him to “pay attention” to the family’s needs.

Soape told CBS Philly that she was both nervous and excited about the event.

Soape’s mother, Holly Soape, told the station that after Harris agreed to attend the dance, a representative from his foundation contacted her and paid for the girl’s dress, shoes, and makeup.

Harris shared photos from the party on Instagram, showing him and Soape laughing, dancing, and having a good time.

“Everything was like a fairy tale,” Holly Soape told CBS Philly.

