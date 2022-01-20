He mailed a (dollar)117 check, but it was stolen and cashed for (dollar)7,000 instead.

He mailed a check for (dollar)117, but it was stolen and cashed for (dollar)7,000.

3. Glenn Kaplinsky of New Jersey mailed a (dollar)117.29 check to his landscaper to cover his September bill.

He got a call from the landscaping firm not long after.

The payment had not been received.

When Kaplinsky checked his Chase bank account, he discovered that the check number had been cashed for (dollar)7,117.29, much to his surprise.

His bank account had been depleted by (dollar)7,000.

Kaplinsky went to a Chase branch in Livingston, NJ, to find out what had happened. “They gave me a copy of the altered check,” he explained.

The check’s amount was changed from (dollar)117.29 to (dollar)7,117.29.

The memo line had been changed from “September lawn” to “car payment,” and the check’s date had been changed from October to November.

The payee’s name was also changed from the landscaping company to Ahbree Williams, a name that does not appear in public records in New Jersey or anywhere else in the US.

According to Kaplinsky, the branch advised him to contact the Chase fraud department.

He tried the Florham Park branch before calling.

A representative gave him paperwork — a seven-page form called a Declaration of Unauthorized EndorsementAltered Item — which he filled out and faxed to the Chase fraud department.

Days went by without Kaplinsky hearing anything.

He went back to the Florham Park branch, where he was contacted by the fraud department.

It claimed it had never received the documents, and the fraud department advised using a different fax number.

It was faxed once more in December.

Kaplinsky waited a few more days and then contacted the fraud department on December.

He stated, “I was advised nothing was received.”

He said he was given two different fax numbers this time.

He paid (dollar)30 at a shipping store to have the documents faxed to both numbers.

“In December, I called Chase and told him I was interested in working with him.

10 to check on the receipt of my documents, which had been resent,” he explained.

“Because processing faxed documents takes time, no one could confirm whether they had arrived,” the representative explained.