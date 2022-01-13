‘He said I was beautiful, but I had no idea what he meant’; couples who fell in love but did not speak the same language.

The unexpected highs of getting lost in translation with someone you like, and why interlinguistic couples sometimes invest more in their relationship.

“What does ‘gorgeous’ mean?” Veronique Mertes wondered when Dave told her she was “gorgeous.”

Veronique was a German-speaking Belgian, and Dave was an Englishman; they didn’t speak the same language, but they fell in love when they met 19 years ago in Nicaragua.

Dave didn’t speak German, and she only spoke school-level English.

Veronique, a hypnotherapist, says, “Our communication was very limited; we could only have basic conversations.”

“Because we didn’t have smartphones at the time, I couldn’t look up the words he was saying on the internet.”

Because it was difficult to find the words, our conversations lasted many, many hours longer than normal conversations.” Despite this, Veronique had a gut feeling about Dave.

“I liked being around him, even if I didn’t get half of the jokes.

He had to justify his actions.”

Veronique returned to Belgium, while Dave went to England, and the two spent six months apart.

“I would look up the words and phrases for what I wanted to tell him about and prepare it for our conversation,” Veronique says, “when I was thinking about talking to him on the phone that evening.” She started listening to the BBC every morning, despite not understanding any of it, to train her ear.

Dave asked Veronique to move to London with him after six months, which she agreed to.

The two agreed that as they gained a better understanding of each other’s languages, they would realize they didn’t get along.

Except Veronique didn’t think that would happen because she knew Dave was the type of person she liked.

“Body language can tell you a lot more than you think,” Veronique says. She and Dave married and now live in Devon.

Interlinguistic relationships, as well as similar experiences, are at the heart of Channel 4’s dating show The Language of Love, in which a group of Brits travel to Spain to meet potential partners and see if romance can blossom with only a limited shared vocabulary.

“Is it love or goodbye?” Davina McCall, the host, wonders.

Previously, the film Love Actually, in which Colin Firth’s character Jamie falls in love, was the main on-screen cultural reference for this type of romance.

