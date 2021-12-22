He sexually assaulted and killed a woman who didn’t know a sex offender lived upstairs: DA

This summer, Nora Sanchez, 65, confided in a neighbor that she was afraid of the man who lived upstairs.

He had propositioned her and made her feel uneasy while she was walking to and from her New Holland apartment, she claimed.

Sanchez was discovered strangled and assaulted in her first-floor apartment in the 300 block of East Main Street a few days later.

Prosecutors in Lancaster County charged Robert Boddy, a 43-year-old man who lived above Sanchez and was a registered sex offender, with murder on Wednesday.

The property manager of Sanchez’s apartment, according to prosecutors, went to Sanchez’s apartment in September.

1 on her daughter’s request and discovered the house was locked.

He saw Sanchez’s body through a window and called the cops.

According to prosecutors, the property manager crawled through the window and discovered Sanchez’s body.

He also discovered grocery bags containing perishable items that had been left out at room temperature, as well as receipts dated Aug.

1 p.m. on the 31st

Boddy was charged with criminal homicide, strangulation, and aggravated indecent assault early Wednesday morning.

Because of a state law that requires no bond for people charged with crimes that carry a life sentence, he remained in jail on Wednesday.

Sanchez, like the other neighbors contacted by INFOSURHOY, was unaware of Boddy’s sex offender status.

In October, he was arrested for a sex offender violation.

More than a month after Sanchez’s death, he was arrested and held in custody on a (dollar)50,000 bond as well as a (dollar)25,000 bond for forgery charges.

When prosecutors filed the homicide charges on Wednesday, he was about to ask for a bond reduction.

“The circumstances and nature of this homicide were understandably unsettling for the local community,” said District Attorney Heather Adams.

“Fortunately, separate charges were filed against Boddy, resulting in his removal from the community while investigators awaited the results of DNA analysis, which confirmed additional circumstantial evidence in the case and led to today’s arrest.”

The DNA found under Sanchez’s fingernails matched Boddy’s, according to prosecutors.

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, full DNA samples were obtained using fingernail clippings found in Sanchez’s apartment.

It was evident in the lab results…

Latest News from Infosurhoy