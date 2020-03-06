‘He was supposed to save lives’: Killer doctor murdered girl, 16, to stop her exposing his sex abuse

The family of a girl who was killed by a doctor after she threatened to expose him as a pervert who preyed on young girls have been rocked by another tragedy.

Amber-Rose Rush was just 16 when she was murdered by 32-year-old Venod Skantha, who crept into her bedroom to kill her.

She had threatened to expose the much older man for offering to pay teenage girls for sex.

Four months after the teenager’s tragic death, her devastated mother Lisa-Ann Mills died in a suspected suicide.

Skantha was jailed for 19 years on Friday.

Speaking to the NZ Herald ahead of the sentencing, Amber-Rose’s stepfather Brendon MacNee said the killer doctor should spend the rest of his life behind bars.

‘As a doctor, he took an oath to save lives – not to take them away. I never want him out of jail,’ he said.

Amber-Rose bled to death after Skantha stabbed her six times in the neck on February 2, 2018.

Lisa-Ann was the one who discovered her daughter’s blood-soaked body.

Skantha, an alcoholic who preyed on young teens, was found guilty of murder and four charges of threatening to kill in the High Court of Dunedin on November 27 last year.

Mr MacNee said Skantha was responsible for both the death of his beloved step-daughter and that of his soul-mate of 13 years, Lisa-Ann.

‘The Bible says “an eye for an eye”. I can’t close my eyes at night, all I see are their dead bodies – the nightmares are horrific,’ he said.

He said Lisa-Ann never recovered from the moment they found Amber-Rose dead in her bed at their home in Corstorphine in southwest Dunedin.

She became a totally different person and would just stare into space.

‘Lisa-Ann screamed – I will never forget that scream. Lisa-Ann also died that day but it took four months for her body to catch up. Her soul went with that scream,’ he told the NZ Herald.

Mr MacNee told of his distress as he tried to do CPR to revive his step-daughter, but she was cold.

The jury had previously heard how Skantha killed Amber-Rose to protect his medical career.

On the evening of February 2, Skantha messaged Amber-Rose about a payment on his credit card.

She immediately questioned him about molesting teenagers, offering them money for sex and plying them with alcohol, then posted a screenshot of the conversation on Instagram.

Minutes before her death, Amber-Rose confirmed she was going to expose Skantha by taking her complaints to both his employers at Dunedin Hospital and the police.

The junior doctor had already been on a final warning from work for serious misconduct, turning up to a meeting drunk and treating a patient while off duty.

He had narrowly avoided dismissal by lying that his mother had died.

The jury heard how once the conversation with Amber-Rose had finished, he took a knife and picked up a 16-year-old friend who drove him to Amber’s house.

After stabbing her in the neck, the Crown’s key witness said he left the house carrying the bloody knife and Amber-Rose’s phone which he tried to smash on the pavement.

In the days after he murdered Amber-Rose, Skantha went to the house to visit the grieving family, taking them flowers and a card.

He even fished for information by speculating with them over who the killer could be.

On Facebook, Mr MacNee called his step-daughter a ‘true hero’ for speaking up about the doctor’s sexual abuse of under-age girls while others stood by and said nothing.

He also launched a petition calling on Parliament to ensure that a life sentence means no parole possible for those convicted of murder and serious sexual violation.

As of February 2 he had more than 1000 signatures including from people in the UK and Australia.

Distressingly he got stonewalled by several politicians unwilling to sign off the petition so it could be submitted to the NZ House of Representatives, he said on Facebook.

Mr MacNee said Skantha should be in jail until he dies – he doesn’t want to see out of jail in 17 years when he had lost everything.

Amber-Rose’s birth father Shane Rush also wants Skantha to spend the rest of his life in prison.

‘I understand how the world is, there is famine, there is disease, there are wars and I understand the cycle of life – but murder is something you cannot explain,’ he told the NZ Herald.

‘If you take someone’s life you forfeit your own.’

Speaking outside court after the guilty verdict, Mr Rush told of how Skantha had devastated their family.

‘The taking of Amber-Rose’s life has affected our family in every way,’ he said.

‘Two family members are now gone and everyone else somehow has to find a way to move on.’