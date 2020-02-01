‘He would have thought he was being clever’: Friends deny presenter Alastair Stewart, 67, is racist

Alastair Stewart is stepping down as an ITV newsreader after a 40-year career following ‘errors of judgement in social media use’.

Stewart, who was Britain’s longest-serving male newsreader, described his behaviour on social media as a ‘misjudgement which I regret’, but said it has been a ‘privilege’ to work at ITV.

His decision to step down comes after a black Twitter user claimed he ‘called him an angry ape’ three weeks ago. Martin Shapland later branded Stewart a ‘disgrace’.

However, friends and colleagues of the veteran broadcaster rushed to defend him online, insisting his comment would not have been intended to cause offence.

The married father-of-four declined to comment at his home in Alresford, Hants.

But an ITN source told the Mail that he appeared to have a habit of using the phrase to make a point about those he felt were claiming to be experts in a certain field.

The insider said: ‘He would have thought he was being clever and it was merely an innocent put-down. He is certainly not a racist in any way.

‘Alastair is a hugely popular figure, well liked, kind and something of an institution.

‘It is sad if he has had to go because of this. He accepts the error of judgement, but many believe that, if this was the reason he is going, it was wrong, and he will be the first man ever fired for accurately quoting Shakespeare.’

Stewart was the longest-serving male newsreader after joining Southern Television in 1976 then ITN in 1980.

He married Sally Ann Jung in 1978 and they have four children together, Freddie Stewart, Clemmie Stewart, Oscar Stewart and Alexander Stewart.

Michael Jermey, director of news and current affairs at ITV, said in a statement: ‘Alastair has been a long-standing, familiar figure to viewers of ITV News, both reporting and presenting with distinction. We wish him the very best for the future.’

The multiple-award winning presenter and journalist became embroiled in a debate on Twitter with Martin Shapland just three weeks ago.

The duo appear to be discussing the relationship between the Crown and taxpayer funds.

Mr Stewart said: This is you (sic) last chance.

‘As a student of history you should know the basis of the financial relationship between the Crown and the tax-payer.

‘It was sealed with the Civil List which was subsequently replaced by the Sovereign Grant & finessed by the John Major tax deal’.

Mr Stewart then quotes a speech from Shakespeare play Measure for Measure, which includes the words ‘angry ape’ to an account that is not Mr Shapland’s.

Mr Shapland shared the tweet, adding: ‘Just an ITV newsreader referring to me as an ape with the cover of Shakespeare. Measure for Measure, Alistair is a disgrace.’

In later tweets he describes Mr Stewart’s behaviour as ‘ignorant bullying’ and suggests he should receive some ‘lessons in etiquette’.

Mr Shapland, also refers the tweet exchange with Mr Stewart to Tell Mama UK, an organisation which monitors anti-Muslim attacks.

According to his LinkedIn page, Mr Shapland obtained a degree in modern history and political sciences from Birmingham University and has been a policy manager at the Institution of Civil Engineers for the past two years.

He was previously a House of Commons researcher.

Asked about the Twitter row between Stewart and its employee, a spokesman for the ICE said: ‘It is a private matter.’

Mr Shapland, whose Twitter account includes the description ‘tweet in haste, repent at leisure’, could not be reached for comment.

Mr Stewart did also use the quote in reference to a different person who was not identifiably black.

It is still not clear at this stage if this is the incident that prompted the newsreader’s exit from ITN.

Mr Stewart – who was awarded an OBE in 2006 for services to broadcasting – is one of the more popular broadcaster’s in the country and their has been an outpouring of support for him on social media.

Mark Lappin said: ‘There was something incredibly sad about seeing Mary Nightingale tell ITV News viewers that her colleague Alastair Stewart was stepping down after 40 years in the business. That can’t have been easy.’

And Shana Green said: ‘So sad to hear Alastair Stewart has decided to step down from his presenting role on ITV after 40 years, I have watched him for as long as I can remember.

‘Such a respectable, lovely man. I’m actually ashamed of ITV for letting him go so easily.’

His colleagues fellow news presenters have also paid tribute to the 67-year-old.

ITV Evening News presenter Mary Nightingale said: ‘Very sad about the departure of #AlastairStewart. ‘He was a good friend and mentor to me when I started at Carlton TV, and we worked together for more than 27 years. I will miss him.’

Sky News anchor Adam Boulton described him as a ‘great TV journalist’ and BBC exec Richard Freidani called him a ‘broadcasting legend’.

A source at ITN, which produces news programmes for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, said the newsroom was in shock, but that there was a ‘mixed view’, with some younger staff agreeing with the decision to remove him.

More senior staff shared their theory that it was an excuse to get rid of the veteran, who was on a six-figure salary. One insider said: ‘Officially he quit, but it was a fait accompli – a case of ‘resign, and do the honourable thing’.’

ITN’s chief executive Anna Mallett added: ‘We would like to recognise Alastair’s contribution as one of the UK’s foremost journalists and TV presenters and to thank him for his commitment to delivering high-quality broadcast news over many years.’

The former newsreader hit headlines in May last year when he objected to retrospective plans to expand the number of products on sale at Long Barn – a family-run home and garden store in Alresford, Hampshire, despite living almost five miles away in upmarket Bramdean.

And in 2003, the father-of-four crashing his Mercedes into a hedge while three times the drink-driving limit.

He was fined £3,000 and agreed to go on a rehabilitation course for disqualified drivers.

He was also dropped from presenting Police Camera Action!, which he started on in 1994.

Alastair Stewart, who was born in Gosport, Hampshire, attended the state Madras College in Fife, Scotland, before moving to the independent Salesian College in Hampshire, then St Augustine’s Abbey School in Ramsgate, Kent.

He studied economics and politics at University of Bristol before going on to work for the National Union Of Students between 1974 and 1976.

His very first journalism jobs came with ITV’s south of England company Southern Television in Southampton in 1976 as a reporter and industrial correspondent.

In 1980 he joined ITN and went on to work as a presenter and reporter with the organisation’s Channel 4 News.

In 1989 he moved to ITV’s News At Ten where he became the lead presenter on the flagship show’s major news bulletins.

Until his departure from the broadcaster Stewart’s portfolio of work saw him move between the lunchtime, evening and 10pm shows while presenting special programmes.

In 2003 he worked as a presenter for ITV’s Iraq War coverage and also became a regular face for the broadcaster’s national election coverage in 2005.

It was announced in August 2009 that Alistair would be the main co-presenter of the ITV Evening News.

A fan of rock music, Stewart won Celebrity Mastermind in December 2009 with The Rolling Stones as his specialist subject.

During the general election coverage in 2010 Stewart moderated the very first political leaders debates featuring Labour’s Gordon Brown, Conservative leader David Cameron and Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg on live television.

He briefly appeared in the West End in a 2015 production An Evening With Lucian Freud by Laura-Jane Foley.

He played a hapless interviewer appearing on video alongside Cressida Bonas, Russell Grant and Maureen Lipman.

Stewart presented ITV News’ coverage of the European Union referendum in 2016.

Stewart famously kept his cool in August 2017 as a toddler took over his live news broadcast.

He was conducting a segment about milk allergies on the ITV Lunchtime News with a mother and her young son and daughter, when the little girl got up and ran around the desk.

She then climbed up on the desk in front of Stewart, often creeping into his shot, for the remainder of the piece.

As the toddler got up to run around, Stewart said that she ‘will do whatever she chooses to do for the next couple of minutes’, before continuing with the interview.

Having stifled laughter while continuing the broadcast, the veteran newscaster joked at the end of the segment: ‘Mary Nightingale, I think, will have a more peaceful time at 6.30.

‘From all of us, a very good afternoon to you.’