Head of EU delegation to Turkey marks Children’s Day

The head of the EU delegation to Turkey marked the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day Thursday, wishing for a world that ensures the rights and well-being of children.

Ambassador Christian Berger and his wife recorded a video message for Anadolu Agency to observe the 100th anniversary of the Turkish parliament on behalf of the delegation.

They also shared two “very special” childhood photos of themselves that were taken in Vienna and Athens.

Highlighting the importance of the centennial celebrations, Berger said: “A day that was dedicated by the founder of the Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to all children of this world. A world that needs to do everything to ensure the rights of children, their well-being, health and education as the foundation and success of our future, specially in the circumstances we find ourselves today.”

“We cannot be outside but this does not stop us from celebrating this important day for Turkey and the children of the world. Happy National Sovereignty and Children’s Day,” he added, referring to the restrictive measures in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

National Sovereignty and Children’s Day is a public holiday in Turkey commemorating the foundation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly on April 23, 1920.

The assembly met for the first time in 1920 in Ankara, then the country’s future capital, during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular, and modern republic.

The celebrations focus on children because Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, emphasized that children are the nation’s future.

This year’s public celebrations have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.