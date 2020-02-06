Headmaster, 78, puts his £1.5million private school up for sale and it even comes with wooden desks

A stunning private school that was built in the 19th century and was an invaluable cottage hospital that treated gassed and wounded British troops during World War I has gone on the market for £1.5million.

Proprietor and headmaster James Porter, 78, has put the independent Christian foundation Hillgrove School, which he bought back in 1975, up for sale two years after it shut down.

The 180-student-a-year institution, which sits on Ffriddoedd Road in Bangor, North Wales, taught thousands of youngsters aged between four and 16 for more than 80 years.

Now the former private school, which closed in 2017 due to ‘economic realities’, is being sold along with its classroom chairs, old wooden desks, science equipment, books, and notice boards.

In this 2.5-acre settlement, prospective buyers will also take over the playground, a cloakroom, and a toilet block, as well as an impressive stairwell and hallway, six bedrooms, and gardens.

Mr Porter bought the school way back in 1975 with his co-proprietor and wife Sylvia, 74.

Together they ran a successful and well-renowned independent school, before closing Hillgrove in 2017.

Citing ‘economic realities’, in a statement published on the school’s website at the time, the husband and wife pair said: ‘We remember with pride and fondness the children who have passed through our care over the years and wish our current pupils every success as they leave for pastures new.’

The property was originally a cottage called Penrhyn Cottage, built in the 19th century by city council member William Farrar Roberts, before it was converted into a hospital during World War I.

Estate agency Beresford Adams believe that new buyers could either re-open the school, or convert the site into a residential community. A spokesperson added: ‘Rich in history and bursting at the seams with character, the former Hillgrove School is a rare and exciting opportunity for any Educational Authority, Developer or Investor.’