Heads roll over surging violence in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan

A number of senior policemen in Kabul have been sacked over the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital, an official confirmed on Saturday.

The city was rocked by three back-to-back bomb blasts on Saturday morning, killing one police officer and injuring four others.

The capital has witnessed a string of assassinations, bombings, and mortar attacks over recent weeks.

Tariq Arian, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said at least three regional police chiefs have been removed from office for “negligence in duty.”

He said in a statement that all departments have been directed to be extra vigilant in dealing with armed groups, outlaws, and other criminal elements.

Last week, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) expressed concern over a surge in assassinations in Kabul.

In a statement, the AIHRC said the attacks were aimed at humanitarian and rights workers who serve as a shield for civilians during armed conflicts.

“Horrific & worrying trend of targeted attacks. Activists, religious scholars, human rights defenders, politicians are being targeted. There is urgent need for investigation & accountability, including for tragic attack that took the life of Dr Amin, scholar & activist,” Shaharzad Akbar, AIHRC chairperson, said a tweet earlier this week.

She was referring to the fatal attack on Mir Abdulbaqi Amin, head of the Education Ministry’s scientific council, who was killed in a blast in Kabul on Wednesday morning.