Headteachers beg parents to reconsider if they’re a ‘key worker’ as some threaten to SUE schools

Almost all of the UK’s schools re-opened today to serve coronavirus key workers but most parents heeded the warning to keep their children at home, a survey of 3,500 headteachers has revealed.

The National Association of Headteachers has said that less than 20 per cent of all schoolchildren were dropped off today – far lower than the up to 50 per cent predicted by experts yesterday.

Staff have told MailOnline that in some cases ‘only one or two’ children arrived at the gates this morning – and had up to ten teachers and teaching assistants to look after them.

All UK schools were ordered to close for up to six months on Friday – but 94 per cent have reopened to care for children whose parents’ work is ‘critical’ to the fight against coronavirus, which has killed 281 in the UK so far.

But there have been a number of cases where the children of coronavirus key workers, including firefighters and food delivery workers, have been turned away at the school gates as confusion over who is eligible continued today.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders union NAHT, said ‘It appears that the vast majority of families have responded to our appeal not to send their children to school, and we thank them for that. Taking your child to school should remain an option of last resort’.

But in a warning about safety he added: ‘School leaders are crying out for sight of the expert medical evidence on safe levels of attendance and density’.

As most UK schools reopened today – after they were ordered to close on Friday to halt the spread of coronavirus, it has emerged:

Headteachers had been ‘overwhelmed’ by applications over the past three days with unions including the NAHT warning schools ‘couldn’t cope’.

But while it appears many chose to stay away today a significant number of parents claimed that schools turned them away.

This afternoon schools were warned they cannot impose a blanket ban on taking children if only one parent is a key worker and they have no other option of childcare.

Downing Street said today that headteachers who have insisted that both parents must be key workers are wrong and should change their policy immediately.

Firefighter Mark Atkinson tweeted: ‘I’m a key worker and my child was refused entry to school today. Does the school have the right to refuse?’

One key worker parent in Leicester told MailOnline said: ‘I dropped my daughter off this morning and at first the school said they were closed, then they said my child was going to be the only child so had no food and then they gave me an admissions form to move my child to a different school. My wife works in care and I am a courier. We are both key workers doing our part in this crisis but our school is causing us more stress’.

Another parent who works delivering foods to supermarkets, said: ‘I informed the school I wished for my two young children to attend [so I could work]. They stated both that parents are required to be key workers so his children cannot attend & this simply is not the case’. He added: ‘I may now have to cease work’.

However, where school staff have asked for proof from parents who fail to meet the criteria there have also been ugly scenes at the school gates this morning, MailOnline can reveal.

One man, whose wife is a school teacher, wrote on social media today: ‘My wife and her colleagues have been verbally abused by parents of non key workers demanding their children are in school’.

Teachers have revealed that nail bar workers, mobile hairdressers as well as McDonald’s and KFC workers have asked for spaces for their children claiming their work is crucial to keeping the country running.

Others wanted their offspring at school because they ‘can’t cope with their kids at home for five days a week’ because they need ‘peace and quiet’.

One critic wrote: ‘My wife works at a school office and is dealing with the requests for key worker childcare and you can’t believe how some of these people are acting. One parent wants her children looked after 3 days a week because she is working from home and needs some peace and quiet. Stop taking the p**s’.

Another tweeted: ‘A woman I know well works at a school where a KFC employee claims to be a ‘key worker’ so that her children can be in school’.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast today: ‘The most important message is if you don’t have to take your child to school, even if you’re a key worker, then you should not take your child to school’.

And unions have claimed that many parents had heeded the warning and kept their children home.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said this afternoon that initial feedback from members indicates that parents have listened to calls to use schools only when they have no option to keep children at home.

‘Schools are reporting that the number of pupils arriving is manageable,’ he said.

‘We are grateful to parents for their understanding. We would like to pay tribute to schools for their amazing work in organising this provision so quickly.

‘They have calmly gone about the business of identifying children who need places, arranging staffing cover and providing learning resources for children who are at home. It has been an exemplary exercise in superb leadership’.

Britons have been urged to keep their children at home unless ‘absolutely necessary’ as schools were threatened with litigation from parents and the row over Boris Johnson’s ‘vague’ coronavirus key workers list rumbled on.

Teachers have been given the power to ask parents for ID and payslips to prove they are ‘key workers’ – amid fears that many will lie about their jobs so they can drop off their children – with schools warning parents: ‘We will turn you away’.

Unions have claims that parents working in fast food chains, such as McDonald’s, have been asking for a place in schools insisting they are ‘key workers’ using the Government’s ‘food distribution’ definition in its controversial guidance.

Geoff Barton, general secretary at Association of School and College Leaders, said: ‘The list is rather more extensive than we expected. That has led to some difficult exchanges, with parents saying things like, ‘I work in McDonald’s so that is food production.’ If your school is near a big hospital, health workers’ children will be your priority.

‘Some school leaders have had letters from lawyers – that’s a sign of how the extensive nature of that list has set the hare running. Head teachers are already having to make quite difficult decisions without getting into disputes with parents who think a school place is their entitlement.’

Checks at the gates will root out those parents falsely claiming to have jobs ‘critical’ to the country’s coronavirus response.

The move comes amid concerns that over-stretched teachers will be swamped. One head has blasted the ‘disgraceful mob mentality’ of parents which may mean she cannot open at all.

Last night, the Department for Education released last-minute guidance, telling teachers how to police the children they let in based on their parents’ occupations.

Teachers said pet shop workers, carpet fitters, nail technicians and even sausage makers were claiming key worker status.

‘We know many schools will have already spoken with parents/carers to identify who requires a school place,’ the official document said. ‘If it proves necessary, schools can ask for simple evidence that the parent in question is a critical worker, such as their work ID badge or payslip.’

The guidance stated: ‘If required, we recommend asking for simple evidence that the parent in question is a critical worker, such as confirmation from their employer on what their job is and how it is critical to the Covid-19 response. If any problems occur, schools should speak to their local authority.’

The document also revealed that teachers will be expected to work through the Easter holidays to look after key workers’ children.

Hairdressers and dog groomers have also been claiming they are included on the sweeping list of jobs ‘critical’ to the coronavirus response, a Times Educational Supplement survey found.

Teaching unions urged mothers and fathers to ‘play fair’ or risk a situation which will become ‘impossible to support’.

A plea was made to companies not to put ‘profit before people’ and ensure parents can work from home or schedule their hours so they can look after children.

Key workers are designated as those in sectors such as the NHS, transport, the food supply chain, social services, governmental and national security roles.

However, retailer Pets At Home gave staff a lawyer’s letter saying they were in a ‘critical category’ due to the need to keep up ‘the sale of food and other necessary goods including veterinary medicine’.

But one teacher remarked: ‘The Government stated schools are open for children of essential workers. Dog collars are not essential.’

A spokesman for Pets at Home said: ‘The letter we shared with colleagues was simply intended to help them, and teachers at their children’s schools, understand what we believe to be the government guidelines.

‘There is no question that NHS workers and others on the front line are the utmost priority and so we asked colleagues using this letter to also be respectful of the needs of others and the difficult decisions schools are having to take and to only apply for ‘key worker’ status if absolutely necessary.’

Education analysts said 20 per cent of pupils could attempt to go in today. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, yesterday said: ‘We are getting reports of an overwhelming demand for places.’

He also asked employers: ‘Do not put profit over people. School places are there for the most vulnerable and to keep truly crucial operations running.’

Dr Mary Bousted, of the National Education Union, said: ‘If schools are to limit their intake during the crisis, school leaders and teachers must exercise their professional judgment. There may have to be some difficult conversations.

‘Children who have one parent as a key worker should remain at home. Their other parent should look after them.’ Hundreds of thousands of pupils are eligible for makeshift ‘educational provision’.

But the Government’s definition of key workers is ‘too generous’ and has led to the risk of schools being flooded, said Neil Roskilly, chief executive of the Independent Schools Association, which has over 500 member schools.

He added: ‘Parents are thinking not only can I get my child away and looked after but I might even be able to expect some Easter holiday cover.’

Vulnerable children will still be cared for by schools, and children on free school meals will also be provided for. Schools chief inspector Amanda Spielman said yesterday: ‘Parents need to hear the message: Keep children at home if at all possible. Support the decisions your child’s school are making.’

Dr Mary Bousted, NEU joint general secretary, said the schools can only operate to help during this outbreak ‘if everyone plays fair’.

She said: ‘If schools are to limit their intake during the crisis, school leaders and teachers must exercise their professional judgment.

‘There may have to be some difficult conversations with parents, which could include saying that the school cannot accommodate your child and remain safe.’

Schools will not be expected to take a normal attendance register, but will be asked to submit a daily report stating whether they are open and how many children and staff are in school so capacity can be tracked, the department said.

The department has also published guidance on vulnerable children, with schools being asked to have a process in place to check on the welfare of any children in need who do not continue to come to school, to ensure they do not fall through the gaps.

NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless said it is ‘imperative’ that different agencies understand who is responsible for children at home and added that social workers ‘will need continued support and resources to support those in isolation’.

He said: ‘We are living in a public health emergency and it’s never been more important for everyone to play their part in recognising and reporting abuse and neglect. Anyone with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline for professional advice.’

Schools may be out but P.E. class went ahead this morning, thanks to a live YouTube workout by celebrity fitness expert Joe Wicks.

Joe, better known as the Body Coach, broadcast an easy-to-follow 30 minute workout on his YouTube account at 9am this morning, with more than 806,000 families across the UK tuning in to exercise.

Excited parents took to Twitter to share photos and videos of their kids following Joe’s lead – punching, running and stretching on their living room floors.

Some mothers and fathers also took part in the class – and admitted it was good to get moving after spending so much time cooped up indoors.

Wicks is one of a number of professionals offering online workouts and sessions to help parents home schooling their children during coronavirus self-isolation.

The next P.E. with Joe class will take place at 9am tomorrow morning and the videos can be watched on his YouTube channel at any time.

Announcing the idea on Instagram last week, Wicks said: ‘Starting from Monday, every single day from Monday to Friday, I’m going to do a live workout called ‘PE with Joe’ on my YouTube channel The Body Coach TV.

‘It’s a workout specifically designed for kids. Because when the schools closed, there is no PE. Don’t worry, I’ve got you.

‘I’m going to take this over. I’m going get your kids moving, fit and energised, positive and optimistic.

He added: ‘It’s a 30-minute session for little kids right up to secondary school, get involved, have fun. We’re going to be doing loads of basic exercises. You don’t need a lot of room.’

By Simon Walters for the Daily Mail

A headmistress denounced the ‘disgraceful mob mentality’ of non-key worker parents refusing to keep children at home.

Primary school head Jennifer Gill angrily accused parents of ‘threatening’ her staff and undermining Boris Johnson’s attempt to stop Covid-19 from spreading.

She said it was not the school’s duty to ‘provide ’emergency (child care) to protect jobs.’

Miss Gill rebuked parents for acting as though ‘having to look after your child is an inconvenience’ in the face of a ‘global emergency’.

And she said that as a result of the parents’ revolt she was seriously considering closing the entire school today to safeguard teachers.

It is the latest evidence that the public are not heeding the Prime Minister’s calls for responsible behaviour.

There have been distressing scenes in shops with the elderly and health workers unable to get vital supplies of food because of panic buying.

And the Government was forced to close pubs, restaurants and cafes after pleas to stay away from were ignored. From today only the children of key workers such as NHS, police, social and care workers, mortuary workers, those involved in the food supply industry and some transport staff – around 20 per cent of the workforce – can send their children to school.

The Government decided not to follow other nations where all schools are closed, arguing that it would remove key workers from the front line in the war on coronavirus. But it means other people must look after their children, making it impossible for some to carry on working.

Some school chiefs warned last week that confusion over the definition of key worker could see schools overwhelmed, with children turned away from school gates.

The fears were reinforced yesterday by Miss Gill, of St Patrick’s Roman Catholic state primary school in Consett, County Durham. In a letter posted on the website of the school, which has 400 pupils, she said if parents did not believe the seriousness of the situation they should turn on the television and see ‘the Italian army transporting coffins in the night from towns unable to cope’.

Her letter says: ‘Parents have been threatening to bring children to school next week despite not being allocated an emergency place. Due to this disgraceful mob mentality, I am seriously considering full closure on Monday to protect my staff.

‘School staff cannot be threatened for advice that has been issued to try to reduce deaths.

‘Emergency care is not provided to protect jobs and a place at school is not an automatic entitlement – it is a last resort to enable essential key workers to carry out their roles.

‘Many key workers will not need emergency care; sending your child to school puts them, your family and school staff at risk. Families where only parent is a key worker are not eligible for emergency care.’

Miss Gill says she appreciates it is a ‘challenging and stressful time’ but calls on parents to ‘put the needs of the whole community first’ and think how their actions can harm ‘the health and wellbeing of others’.

She stresses that looking after your child should not be seen as an inconvenience ‘when one considers the alternative’. The school, which was established in 1926 and rated good by Ofsted, was contacted for comment.