Health | Coronavirus: Bayrou puts the French “failures” on the account of an overly centralized State, more than 16,000 dead in the United Kingdom … Our direct

Italy pushes back the inhabitants of Roya (Alpes-Maritimes) transiting through its territory

The Italian security forces systematically repress the French inhabitants of the Roya valley when they arrived in Italy, and this since yesterday, Sébastien Olharan, mayor of the commune of Breil-sur, told AFP today -Roya (Alpes-Maritimes).

For the inhabitants of this landlocked valley near the Mercantour, this transit through Italy allows them to reach the coast and the A8 motorway more quickly, via Ventimiglia, and then reach Nice or Monaco. In the absence of this possibility, they must take mountain roads which lengthen their journey by half an hour, both outward and return.

“At the Fanghetto border post, the carabinieri order the French, French and Italian derogatory certificates or not, to turn back”, explained to AFP this elected official who has not yet been able to be invested despite his election from the 1st round on March 15, confirming information from France 3 Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur.

“According to the information at my disposal, the Italian local authorities of the prefecture of Imperia, contacted by the French authorities, are entrenched behind a government decree urging the police not to let people cross this border from a third country “, notes the elected official.

According to him, the Italians have taken umbrage at “certain non-responsible behavior” of French people taking advantage of this route to stop on the way to buy cigarettes, half cheaper than in France. The Italians would also criticize our compatriots for not respecting the obligation to wear a mask, in force in Italy.

“But there are people from the valley who must, for example, go for chemotherapy in a coastal hospital and this penalizes them strongly”, notes Sébastien Olharan, who pleads for a relaxation of the instructions given to the riflemen.

“That they impose the wearing of the mask, yes, that they be firm with those who take this route for no essential reason, yes, but for the others, those who have medical or professional reasons, they must be able to succeed to spend”, he estimates, by noting an unequal treatment since the same provisions do not seem to apply for the French entering Italy at the border post of Menton, on the coast.

Several local elected officials alerted the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture to this situation. “There was also, through the deputy Alexandra Valetta Ardisson (elected LREM), an intervention with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian so that the situation was unblocked at government level”, adds Sébastien Olharan.