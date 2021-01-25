Health is an asset rather than a cost: panelists at Davos Agenda meeting

GENEVA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — A group of panelists on Monday stressed the importance of drawing lessons from the current COVID-19 outbreak, saying that health should be considered as an asset rather than a cost.

“We need a shift in mindset to consider health as an asset we invest in rather than a cost to minimize,” said Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AstraZeneca Plc.

“We’re only safe when everyone is safe,” he said at a discussion titled “Building Crisis-Resistant Healthcare Systems in a Post-COVID World” at the first day of the virtual World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Agenda meeting.

He told the audience that more investment should be put in prevention, early detection and treatment, since at present only 3 percent of global health expenditure is spent on prevention, and 20 percent of that is spent on immunization.

“We wait for people to get sick,” he said, adding that chronic disease patients are often not diagnosed, so we also need to invest in diagnosing and treating chronic illnesses early.

CEO of the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) Catharina Bohme warned that with the COVID-19 vaccine being rolled out, many countries are decreasing testing and “we’re at a dangerous point.”

Bohme said that the investment in testing should be sustained, and the industry has a vital role to play to build good workplace testing strategies to restart the global economy.

“We have to get the price down to further enable mass testing now for COVID and anything else in future. We need a pooled buyers consortium to get the price down,” she said.

Mazen S. Darwazeh, from Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, said that there must be more collaboration between healthcare communities in the Arab world and support for vulnerable communities with healthcare infrastructure.

He also noted the importance of technology and said we need to rebuild trust in multinational organizations in order to improve both the effectiveness and resilience of the current health system.

More than 2,000 business, government and civil society leaders and 25 heads of state or government are set to meet virtually for the WEF Davos Agenda this week to tackle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and address the urgent need for global cooperation.

The Davos Agenda 2021 will convene from Jan. 25-29 under the theme “A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust” and discuss current challenges such as COVID-19 vaccination, job creation and climate change. Enditem