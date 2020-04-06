Health Minister says DGS had positive opinion for widespread use of masks

More than 100 thousand independent workers, who saw their economic activity reduced due to the covid-19 pandemic, applied for extraordinary support from the Government, the Ministry of Labor said today.

Since the helpline was opened last Wednesday, 102,708 self-employed workers have applied, says the Ministry of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security (MTSSS), in a statement released today.

According to the ministry, 17,397 self-employed workers have also applied for the exceptional measure of family support, following the suspension of classroom and non-classroom activities.

The support was created in the context of the pandemic, “guaranteeing an extraordinary support mechanism that did not exist and that left these workers unprotected”, explains the Government, in the press note.

Last Tuesday, the MTSSS explained that the extraordinary support of a maximum of 438.81 euros, due to a break in activity for the self-employed, will be paid in April.

This support is intended for self-employed workers (green receipts) who in the past 12 months have had a contributory obligation for at least three consecutive months and who are in a situation of stopping their activity or the activity of the respective sector as a result of the covid pandemic. -19.

Workers are entitled to financial support corresponding to the amount of remuneration recorded as a contributory base, with the limit of a Social Support Index (IAS), that is, up to 438.81 euros.

Financial support lasts for one month, renewable up to a maximum of six months.

Workers can also postpone the payment of social contributions for the months they have been receiving support.

The new coronavirus, responsible for the covid-19 pandemic, has already infected more than 1.2 million people worldwide, of whom more than 65,000 died.

Of the cases of infection, more than 233 thousand are considered cured.

In Portugal, according to the balance made today by the Directorate-General for Health, there were 295 deaths, 29 more than the day before (+ 11%), and 11,278 cases of confirmed infections, which represents an increase of 754 in relation to Friday (+ 7.2%).