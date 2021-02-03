Health officials confirm spread of new COVID-19 variant in Maldives

MALE, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Health officials in the Maldives have confirmed the spread of a new variant of COVID-19, local media reported on Tuesday.

Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC) consultant Sheena Moosa said in a statement that the recent increase in cases, amounting to around 2000 in January, was partly due to a new variant of the virus.

“Around 30 percent, one-third of the infections to people are through this variant,” Moosa was quoted as saying in the Sun Online.

The Maldives has imposed restrictions under a State of Public Health Emergency and a nationwide vaccination program is currently being carried out.

The Maldives currently has 16,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 14,190 have fully recovered and 52 have died. Enditem