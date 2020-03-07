Health QR code services expand to Yangtze River Delta

HANGZHOU, March 5 (Xinhua) — Health QR code services now cover the Yangtze River Delta, a leading growth engine in China, according to Ant Financial, a fintech firm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

The QR codes, produced with the mobile app Alipay, are based on the users’ movements over the previous two weeks and tell whether users have been to virus-hit areas.

Instead of filling in health report forms, residents can now show the QR codes at community or expressway checkpoints. Thus, no-contact checks can be carried out to reduce virus transmission risks.

Without the need to apply for new QR codes, citizens can return to work with their own codes anywhere in the Yangtze River Delta including Shanghai and the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui, according to the company.

“The common health QR code services among different provincial-level regions will help speed up the resumption of work and production and promote regional economic recovery,” said Huang Rihan, executive director of an economic think tank.