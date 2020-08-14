‘Health risks far too great’: Iconic ‘Tribute in Light’ display to honor 9/11 victims ‘put out’ over CORONAVIRUS fears

Towering beams of light representing the Twin Towers will not be part of this year’s 9/11 commemoration, with event organizers saying that a highlight of the anniversary is now canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The memorial said that it had made “an incredibly hard decision” to cancel the spectacle, but since “a large crew” is required to make it happen, the event entails “far too great” of a risk amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of the annual display that first pierced the skies over New York City in 2002 – visible all the way to Northern New Jersey and Long Island – the museum said it would encourage buildings “to light up their facades and spires in blue.”

It’s so far unclear how many of the city’s buildings will join in the initiative.

The cancellation of the original event has left many netizens dumbfounded, drawing backlash from the New York government’s critics, such as former NYC police commissioner Bernard Kerik.

“9/11 ‘Tribute in Light’ Poses a Health Risk? Really! There is no greater health risk than that taken on September 11, 2001 by those of us that were there, and those lost,” Kerik tweeted.

“This is completely dishonorable and disgraceful. I’m ashamed to be from this city right now,” another commenter said.

Netziens also took shots at New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose coronavirus policy likely played a role in the event’s cancellation.

Last month, de Blasio announced that all large gatherings requiring a city permit will be canceled through September 30. Conservatives, who have been up in arms over the decision, have accused city authorities of hypocrisy, pointing out that Black Lives Matter protesters have been allowed to roam freely.

“But people can riot and tear down this country. This is disgusting,” actress Anna Khait tweeted.

