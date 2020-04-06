Health Senator for Corona in Berlin: 500,000 protective masks should go to geriatric care facilities – Berlin

Of the Health Committee of the Berlin House of Representatives advises in one Special session on the coronavirus crisis. Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) gives MPs an overview of the current situation. On behalf of the Senate, Kalayci thanked the Berliners. Many would participate in neighborhood aid and show solidarity with others. Berlin has so far prevented a sharp increase in the number of cases. “But that’s no reason to sit back.”

Of the two million protective masks that arrived in Berlin at the weekend, about a quarter of the elderly should benefit. 500,000 mouth and nose guards quickly went into this area, Kalayci said. (more on this in the blog below)

Berlin’s governing mayor Michael Müller (SPD) interviewed RBB’s “Abendschau” on Sunday evening further tightening of measures initially ruled out in the corona crisis.

Almost 2000 people were checked during the course of Saturday and at night on Sunday. 971 criminal charges were filed. For comparison: On Friday were only 111 people checked.

[Auf dem Handy und Tablet wissen Sie mit unserer runderneuten App immer Bescheid. Sie lässt sich hier für Apple-Geräte herunterladen und hier für Android-Geräte.]

The Berlin Senate Department for Health announced on Sunday evening 3687 infected people in Berlin, so 61 more than on Saturday. The Number of deceased rose by two to now 26. 507 corona patients are currently being treated in Berlin’s clinics, of which 126 are in intensive care units. 1938 people have recovered.

Background information on the corona virus:

[Keeptheoverview:CoronainyourneighborhoodInour[BehaltenSiedenÜberblick:CoronainIhremKiezInunserenTagesspiegel district newsletters we report on the crisis and the effects on your district. Free and compact: people.tagesspiegel.de]