Health struggle for people with disability

People with intellectual disability face a profound life-time struggle with a health system that at times ignores and mistreats them, a royal commission has been told.

A palliative care specialist says patients with intellectual disability may not understand they are receiving inadequate care nor have the ability to report it.

“Patients with an intellectual disability face a profound struggle within the health care system from the moment they are born to the moment they die,” the specialist, who cannot be identified, told the disability royal commission on Wednesday.

The specialist, who was referred to only as Dr J, said patients with intellectual disability have been under-treated, mistreated, abused or ignored by the health system on occasions.

Dr J said there have been several times when patients with intellectual disability have been referred to her for palliative care – provided for people who are expected to die – before being offered any treatment for cancer.

“We obviously may have to modify that treatment, but it’s often not even being considered,” Dr J told the Sydney hearing.

Dr J said there were times when active chemotherapy or radiotherapy may not be the right option.

“But there are times that they should be treated, and I’ve come across times when they haven’t been and this has been very concerning to me.”

Dr J said in one case, a 37-year-old man with a rare and incurable skin tumour ended up having treatment and was not just alive but a lot better.

Dr J has a son with severe autism, an intellectual disability and epilepsy.

“I worry for the future of my son and other people with disabilities.

“I don’t feel hospitals are safe for people with intellectual disabilities, especially when they’re non-verbal.”

The families of two people with intellectual disability who died will talk about their experiences with the health system later on Wednesday.