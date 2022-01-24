Health workers support unions’ call for an inflation-proof deal, warning that they are at a ‘breaking point.’

NHS workers support unions’ call for an inflation-proof deal, warning that they are at a “breaking point.”

‘Staff are burnt out… a lot of them are exhibiting trauma symptoms.’

Healthcare workers have backed union demands for an inflation-proof pay rise for NHS workers, warning that the system is “breaking point.”

Fourteen unions representing 1.2 million health workers in England have urged the government to increase NHS pay, citing concerns about a “growing exodus of exhausted staff.”

The unions urged action on pay in a submission to the independent NHS pay review body, citing an “alarming” loss of doctors.

Last month, inflation hit 5.4 percent, the highest level in nearly 30 years, and as the cost-of-living crisis has worsened, front-line workers have demanded pay raises.

“People were encouraged to ‘protect the NHS,’ but the people of the NHS need protecting from unfair pay freezes,” Dr Yaso Browne, a Hampshire-based GP, told i on behalf of the Doctors’ Association UK (DAUK).

“For years, NHS employees have been offered pay raises that are either below or barely meet the cost of living in real terms.

They’ve gone above and beyond to keep the NHS afloat, and they’re still doing so.

Their pay should reflect the value the government declared and still claims to have for the NHS during the pandemic.

“If we want to keep highly trained employees, we need to pay them a fair wage.”

Workers have been hit hard by the spiraling cost of living and years of below-inflation pay rises, according to Joan Pons Laplana, a former intensive care nurse who is now a senior manager for Health Education England, which coordinates training and education for NHS staff.

Mr Laplana, who left his frontline nursing job last February after developing PTSD during the second Covid-19 wave, said the most recent three percent pay offer was the “most generous in years” but was still “well below inflation.”

“It’s been going on for the last ten years,” he explained.

Year after year, our pay has risen by 0% or 1% at most.

Because of the rising cost of living, I am now earning £4,000 less than I was ten years ago.

“It’s around 16%.”

